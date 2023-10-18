Downtown Calgary LRT station to be closed for construction

A major construction project set to begin next month will shut down a Calgary LRT station and part of the south leg of the Red Line for more than a week.

Work on the 17 Avenue S.E. extension and Victoria Park/Stampede Station Rebuild project is expected to close the Red Line between Chinook and City Hall/Bow Valley College stations for nine days in November.

The construction project has been ongoing for some time, but this is the first time that it will have a major impact on downtown commuters.

In October 2022, a temporary track and platform was installed to maintain service throughout the project. At this stage, that temporary station will be closed so service can be switched over to the new, permanent station and track.

Calgarians can expect:

The closure of the Red Line between Chinook and City Hall/Bow Valley College stations, with replacement shuttle service for transit customers;

Lane closures on northbound Macleod Trail between 25 and 12 Avenue S.E.; and

Detoured pedestrian access onto Stampede Park from Macleod Trail.

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) calls this piece of work "very complex."

"We and our partners at the City of Calgary have evaluated all possible options to effectively deliver this critical phase of construction and have ultimately determined that the nine-day shutdown of the station and part of the Red Line is the best option to keep this project on schedule, to reduce the risk of unplanned transit disruption, and to mitigate longer-term impacts to the people living, working and playing in downtown Calgary," said CMLC president Kate Thompson in a statement.

During the nine-day operation, crews will be working around the clock to integrate the new tracks into the existing transit system and connect all the required infrastructure.

The city says it appreciates the patience of Calgarians through the process and is offering a 25 per cent discount on monthly passes for December as a 'thank you.'

The CMLC says once it's all done, Calgarians will enjoy greater access to Stampede Park, with a new west entrance and a more accessible LRT station.

It's hoped the increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic will lead to further development in the core.

Construction on the 17 Avenue extension began in 2021 and is being coordinated with the ongoing construction at the nearby BMO Centre.

Both projects have an estimated completion date in 2024.

The station will be closed beginning Nov. 24 after rush hour and will reopen on Dec. 4 before trains begin running.

(With files from Kevin Green)