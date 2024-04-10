Downtown focus for first Lethbridge police town hall

Lethbridge police are hosting their first town hall of the year Wednesday night with the focus on the city’s downtown.

The police chief, head of downtown policing and a number of other officers will be in attendance to discuss the challenges facing the city centre and the service’s plan to help address the issues Lethbridge faces around its downtown.

The town hall kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. at the multicultural centre.