Drone operator could face jail time or fine after flying over Calgary Stampede

A man could face jail time or a fine for flying a drone over the Calgary Stampede grounds, which is prohibited during the 10 days of the annual festival.

In a Thursday news release, Calgary police said a man was observed flying a drone over the grounds around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, during the Stampede’s drone and fireworks show.

The incident disrupted the show and caused crowd safety concerns, according to police.

Police launched an investigation following several reports of unauthorized drones operating in the restricted airspace.

Between July 5 and 15, all aircraft, including remote pilot aircraft systems, are prohibited from operating within a one-nautical-mile radius from the centre of the Stampede grounds to a height of 450 feet above ground level, between 5 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Drones related to law enforcement and event management purposes are allowed.

A 24-year-old was issued violation notices under the Administrative Monetary Penalty program for operating a drone in a manner that was endangering public and aviation safety.

Unauthorized drone use can result in jail time if deemed criminal, or up to a $3,000 fine, under Canadian aviation regulations.

Anyone who sees suspected unauthorized drone activity during Stampede is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.