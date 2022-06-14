Drugs seized from homes in Olds and outside Didsbury

An RCMP investigation into suspected drug trafficking in Olds, Alta. has resulted in a significant seizure and charges against a man and a woman.

The month-long investigation led to the search of two homes on June 1; one in Olds and the other in Mountainview County outside Didsbury.

The searches yielded a combined:

148.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine;

27.2 grams of suspected cocaine;

3.3 grams of suspected fentanyl;

770 millilitres of GHB;

Suspected Oxycontin, Hydropmorphone and Ecstasy; and,

$1,200 in cash.

Teresa Klein, 36, of Olds and Matthew Nation, 40, of Mountainview County were arrested and subsequently charged.

Both of the accused face charges related to drug trafficking. Klein also faces a charge of possessing unstamped tobacco and Nation is charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Klein has been released from custody ahead of her appearance in Didsbury provincial court on July 4. Nation remains in custody ahead of his June 20 court appearance.