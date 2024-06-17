CALGARY
Calgary

    East/West Rocky View County fire ban lifted; permit burning allowed

    A fire ban has been lifted for East/West Rocky View County.

    Monday's announcement noted "the moisture received this weekend, along with an update from the Alberta Wildfire Status Board (Fire Weather Index), which has placed most of Rocky View County under a low to moderate fire risk."

    The county says no fire advisories or bans are in place in the area and permit burning is allowed.

    "Please note that while the fire ban has been lifted in East/West Rocky View County, there may still be advisories or bans in neighbouring municipalities," the county said.

