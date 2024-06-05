Eight Calgary outdoor swimming pools set to open this month

With summer just around the corner, you might be wondering when you'll be able to cool off at one of Calgary's outdoor pools.

Swimming enthusiasts can rejoice, because the wait is almost over.

Calgary has eight outdoor pools, all of which are managed by The Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pools Association (COSPA).

According to the COSPA website, all eight outdoor public pool facilities will open on Saturday, June 15, including:

Bowview Outdoor Pool;

Forest Lawn Outdoor Pool;

Highwood Outdoor Pool;

Millican Ogden Outdoor Pool;

Mount Pleasant Outdoor Pool;

Silver Springs Outdoor Pool;

South Calgary Outdoor Pool; and

Stanley Park Outdoor Pool.

The City of Calgary also has eight spray parks and four wading pools, but it's not yet known when those will open for the season.