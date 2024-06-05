CALGARY
Calgary

    • Eight Calgary outdoor swimming pools set to open this month

    A stock photo showing two children playing in water. (Pexels/Juan Salamanca) A stock photo showing two children playing in water. (Pexels/Juan Salamanca)
    Share

    With summer just around the corner, you might be wondering when you'll be able to cool off at one of Calgary's outdoor pools.

    Swimming enthusiasts can rejoice, because the wait is almost over.

    Calgary has eight outdoor pools, all of which are managed by The Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pools Association (COSPA).

    According to the COSPA website, all eight outdoor public pool facilities will open on Saturday, June 15, including:

    • Bowview Outdoor Pool;
    • Forest Lawn Outdoor Pool;
    • Highwood Outdoor Pool;
    • Millican Ogden Outdoor Pool;
    • Mount Pleasant Outdoor Pool;
    • Silver Springs Outdoor Pool;
    • South Calgary Outdoor Pool; and
    • Stanley Park Outdoor Pool.

    The City of Calgary also has eight spray parks and four wading pools, but it's not yet known when those will open for the season.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News