Enbridge reports $1.84B fourth-quarter profit, up from $1.78B a year ago

The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Whatever it takes': PM says as officials work with U.S. to 'resolve' protests

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has indicated the government's willingness to 'respond with whatever it takes,' to bring the trucker convoy protests under control, confirming federal ministers and top Canadian officials are working with U.S. representatives to 'resolve' the situation. This comes as political pressure has been increasing across Canada and in the United States to see the anti-mandate and anti-government blockades end.

Edmonton

  • COVID-19 in Alberta today

    Alberta's rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases are both trending down, signalling the province has moved past the peak of the Omicron wave, but that doesn't mean the risk to the health-care system is over, officials said Thursday.

    People wear face masks as they cross a street in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • 'Whatever it takes': PM says as officials work with U.S. to 'resolve' protests

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has indicated the government's willingness to 'respond with whatever it takes,' to bring the trucker convoy protests under control, confirming federal ministers and top Canadian officials are working with U.S. representatives to 'resolve' the situation. This comes as political pressure has been increasing across Canada and in the United States to see the anti-mandate and anti-government blockades end.

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina