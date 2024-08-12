Expect a sunny Tuesday morning, maybe showers and thunderstorms later

Expect rinse-and-repeat weather in Calgary for the next few days!

Sunshine in the morning on Tuesday, with the chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms, especially closer to the supper hours.

A low-pressure system will track in Thursday night and that will drop a significant amount of rain, as well as drop our temperatures.

Our temperatures will struggle to get above 20 C on Friday, with 10 millimetres of (much-needed) rain possible.

This will carry into Saturday.

I will keep you posted as this develops.