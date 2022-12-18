Extreme cold forces Zoolights, WinSport cancellations

With temperatures expected to be stuck around -22 C all day and a wind chill of around -35 C, two Calgary institutions made tough closures decisions Sunday.

The Calgary Zoo decided to cancel Zoolights for the evening.

⚠️IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: ZOOLIGHTS, presented by Olympia Trust Company, has been cancelled for tonight (Dec 18) due to extreme cold weather conditions.



ZOOLIGHTS will hopefully resume on Dec 19 weather dependent. Thank you for understanding. Learn more: https://t.co/EL6T82XCRa pic.twitter.com/95X90IWfj6 — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) December 18, 2022

The zoo said it would contact all ticket holders, including those with Snow Globe bookings, to offer an alternate date to attend the event.

Indoor dinner bookings scheduled for Sunday evening will proceed at the zoo as usual and it'll remain open for daytime visits and its Safari Sunday Brunch.

WinSport also made a similar tough call.

Its ski and snowboard hill remained open to Sunday, but it'll be shuttered from Monday until at least Wednesday.

Due to the cold temperatures, we have decided to cancel all group ski and snowboard lessons for the remainder of the day.



With temperatures continuing to drop this week, stay tuned for more information on hill closures and lesson cancellations for the remainder of the week. — WinSport (@WinSportCanada) December 18, 2022

A decision on Thursday’s operations for skiing and snowboarding will be made in the days ahead.

The facility's Servus Tube Park was closed on Sunday, just days after opening for the season. It's expected to open again, weather permitting, on Christmas Eve.

But with frosty conditions in the forecast for the early part of the week, more cancellations at WinSport and the zoo may be in order.

Guests are urged to check the organizations' websites for up to date info.