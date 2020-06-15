CALGARY -- As of June 17, all passengers and staff at the Calgary International Airport will be required to wear a mask or face covering in all public areas within the terminals.

The Calgary Airport Authority announced the new rules Monday, two days before the changes go into effect.

"Our commitment to safety remains our top priority,” said Bob Sartor, Calgary Airport Authority president & CEO, in a statement. "As workers and travellers return to YYC we want them to trust that we remain focused on providing a safe and healthy airport to work at, to begin their journey or to welcome them home."

Transport Canada previously mandated that masks be worn at screening checkpoints and on flights when proper physical distancing measures could not be followed.

Enhanced safety measures are currently in place at the airport including:

Physical distancing signage and floor decals

Hand sanitization stations in high traffic areas

Additional cleaning of kiosks, boarding gates, handrails, washrooms and baggage carts

Passengers are encouraged to bring their own masks or purchase a mask from a concourse shop.

Non-essential visits to the airport are discouraged at this time and the Calgary Airport Authority asks anyone who is picking up passengers to use the cellphone lot.