Falconridge shooting leaves man dead, 2 people in custody

Falconridge shooting leaves man dead, 2 people in custody

A CPS member speaks with a handcuffed man during Monday morning's investigation into a fatal shooting in Falconridge. A CPS member speaks with a handcuffed man during Monday morning's investigation into a fatal shooting in Falconridge.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina