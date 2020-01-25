LETHBRIDGE -- Volunteers gathered Saturday at the Friends of Helen Schuler Nature Centre Society at 9 a.m. to continue searching for missing Lethbridge man Marshall Iwaasa.

Iwaasa was last seen on Nov. 17, 2019, in Lethbridge.

'Check their video camera,' asks search volunteer

Retired search and rescue worker Kelly James, who aided in the Jan. 25 search, said he wants the family to have some answers.

“I ask everybody ... (to) check their video camera gas stations, you know, just see if Marshall was in that vehicle," James said.

According to James, roughly 80 acres of ground at Indian Battle Park and the river bottom were the main focus of the search.

Family members expressed gratitude for donations from Tim Hortons, as well as having the Helen Schuler Nature Centre Society donate a room for volunteers to meet in.

Iwaasa’s siter Paige Fogen told CTV News the search party has received help from the Civilian Search Dog Association (C.S.D.A) and around 40 volunteers who had arrived by noon.

“We’ve had drones that were coming, we have search and rescue, volunteers that were able to come, and we’ve even had dogs that have been able to come out and search,” Fogen said.

Fogen thanked those who have reached out to help, and explained that soon they would start searches in B.C. where Iwaasa’s vehicle was found.

'We need to work together to find him'

The disappearance hasn't become any easier on Iwaasa's family.

His mother, Tammy Johnson, described him as a wonderful man.

“Marshall is a kind, loving, caring, soul and he would help anyone. And so we are asking that the public help him now. We need to work together to find him.”

Johnson said anyone who wants to hang missing persons posters should contact her on Facebook.

Another search is scheduled for Sunday morning at the same time and location.

The missing 26-year-old had been travelling to Calgary on on Nov. 17. He did not arrive. Authorities found a burned-out vehicle, believed to be his, near Pemberton, B.C. just over a week later.