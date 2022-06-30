Feds commit $10M to Calgary Stampede recovery
Feds commit $10M to Calgary Stampede recovery
The federal government is giving more than $12 million to help southern Alberta's tourism industry, with the lion's share going to the Calgary Stampede.
An investment of $10 million is expected to bolster the Stampede's recovery after a scaled-down 2021 event and an additional $150,000 will be used on health and safety training and BMO Centre renovations.
"Festivals large and small were hard hit during the pandemic," said Daniel Vandal, minister responsible for PrairiesCan, in a statement released Friday. "They are events where families and friends come together, and take in the exciting atmosphere. The tourism industry is facing a strong comeback providing quality jobs across the country, showcasing stunning landscapes and offering exciting experiences right here in Alberta.
"Through today’s investments in the Calgary Stampede and attractions in southern Alberta, our government is helping tourism operators to reimagine existing experiences and create new ones attracting more visitors from Canada and abroad to experience what Alberta has to offer."
Steve McDonough, Calgary Exhibition and Stampede president and chairman of the board, expressed his gratitude for the investment.
"As we emerge from a challenging two years to be Together Again, Stampede 2022 will help contribute to the economic recovery by creating jobs and filling restaurants, hotel rooms, taxis and rideshares. We look forward to using today’s investment to further enhance our experience offerings for guests coming from here and around the world as we continue to put on The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.”
In addition to the Stampede funding, the federal government announced slightly more than $1.83 million would be divided between four projects in southern Alberta through the tourism relief fund including:
- Tourism Calgary- $800,000;
- Heritage Park Society - $500,000;
- Charmed Resorts ('glamping' playhouses in Crowsnest Pass)- $500,000; and
- Cochrane Tourism Association- $32,500.
"We’re grateful for funding that recognizes the importance of the tourism industry and helps as we build back from the impacts of the pandemic," said Tourism Calgary CEO Cindy Ady.
"It will be an immense help as we grow tourism-related experiences and create an amazing digital library of photos and videos to showcase Calgary and all it has to offer. This funding also provides resources that will help us elevate and expand Chinook Blast - a new anchor festival for the city."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre joins soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates in march through Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp was joined by Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre on his march through Ottawa today, as part of the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Supreme Court says expanded rape shield laws are constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada says the expanded rules to further prevent a sexual assault complainant's past from being used against them in a trial are 'constitutional in their entirety.'
Snowbirds cancel Canada Day fly-over in Ottawa
The traditional Canada Day fly-past over Ottawa by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds has been cancelled, following a problem with the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute that grounded the fleet.
Canada's top doctor says talks underway to obtain more vaccine to fight monkeypox
Canada's top doctor says negotiations are underway for more vaccine to curtail monkeypox as confirmed cases reached 278 nationwide.
Missing luggage has become flight passengers’ latest headache amid flight delays
Exasperating delays at airports are increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, which one aviation expert blames on staff shortages.
More Canadian troops headed to Latvia, Trudeau says at NATO summit
Canada will be sending more troops to Latvia as part of a pledge to upgrade and strengthen the NATO battlegroup it is leading there, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Quebec group goes to court over Governor General's lack of French
A group of Quebecers is going to court to argue that Mary Simon's appointment as governor general should be invalidated because she isn't fluent in French.
What tenants can do if their landlord plans to increase rent
With increasing rent prices likely to be the reality for many Canadian tenants, some may be wondering how to navigate rising costs, or whether any course of action can be taken, if any. Legal experts across the country share their advice on how to handle a rent hike.
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
Edmonton
-
Mom and child escape fire at SW Edmonton home
A mother and her child were not injured after a fire broke out in a southeast Edmonton home on Thursday.
-
'Horrifying': Man charged in complex investigation involving dozens of Edmonton arsons
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a rash of arsons in the Alberta Avenue area, and police are calling him a key suspect in a complex investigation.
-
Tickets to Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium available next Wednesday
Tickets for Pope Francis' mass at Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 will be available next Wednesday. The tickets are free and will go live at papalvisit.ca at 10:30 a.m. MT.
Vancouver
-
Details of decapitation case, including adopted persona, body in suitcase, rehashed in B.C. court
A man convicted of the gruesome murder of his roommate more than a decade ago was back in a British Columbia court recently, trying to argue he is not criminally responsible for the death.
-
Horseshoe Bay ferry lineup nears Hwy. 99 on hectic day of sailing cancellations
Many ferry passengers faced massive lineups and hours-long delays heading into the Canada Day long weekend after mechanical problems forced the Queen of Alberni out of service.
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal by convicted B.C. sex trafficker Reza Moazami
The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a British Columbia man convicted of trafficking 11 female victims, including underage girls, for sex.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
-
Response to mass shootings should be 'political and immediate,' survivor says
Former public safety minister Bill Blair was asked yet again Wednesday about whether his government interfered in the investigation into the April 2020 shooting spree in Nova Scotia -- a question that has grabbed political attention in Ottawa for over a week.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings ahead of busy Canada Day weekend
BC Ferries is cancelling several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.
-
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
-
B.C.'s 'largest investment' in affordable housing on Vancouver Island begins in Saanich
Construction of a large housing redevelopment in Saanich, B.C., has begun, and it's a project that the B.C. government is calling its "largest investment" into affordable housing on Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislature will sit starting Aug. 8 to pass budget, Ford says
Ontario legislators will return to provincial parliament on Aug. 8.
-
Ontario's modified G road test to remain in place: ministry
There's good news for drivers in Ontario who hate parallel parking and don’t currently have G class licence.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take huge drop and this is the best time to fill up
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
Montreal
-
Montreal airport to 'likely' cancel flights, destinations amid summertime staffing shortage
Travellers flying out of the Montreal airport might be in for a shock this summer as airlines will likely need to cancel some flights — or destinations altogether.
-
Two people have been reported dead following Longueuil fire
Two people have been reported dead and one person is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a home in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Quebec group goes to court over Governor General's lack of French
A group of Quebecers is going to court to argue that Mary Simon's appointment as governor general should be invalidated because she isn't fluent in French.
Ottawa
-
Poilievre joins soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates in march through Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp was joined by Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre on his march through Ottawa today, as part of the final leg of his cross-country march to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
-
Downtown Ottawa will be a 'safe environment' on Canada Day, police chief promises
Police officers in cruisers, on foot patrol and on bicycles are patrolling the Parliamentary Precinct, the ByWard Market and the so-called "motor vehicle control zone", as the city prepares for Canada's 155th birthday celebrations and possible protests.
-
Snowbirds cancel Canada Day fly-over in Ottawa
The traditional Canada Day fly-past over Ottawa by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds has been cancelled, following a problem with the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute that grounded the fleet.
Kitchener
-
No movement at Kitchener encampment on eviction day
The eviction deadline for people living at an encampment at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener has come and gone, but residents of the property say they’re not moving.
-
Conestoga College to pause vaccine, mask mandates on July 1
Conestoga College announced on Thursday the institution would be placing a pause on all vaccination and masking requirements starting on Friday, July 1.
-
Calls for traffic controls at 'treacherous' Kitchener intersection after crash
A serious collision in Kitchener Tuesday has prompted calls for traffic controls to be installed at the off-ramps of Highway 7/8 onto Ira Needles Boulevard.
Saskatoon
-
'Unprovoked and senseless': Sentencing starts for man who robbed and killed a retired Prince Albert bus driver
On Wednesday, court heard sentencing arguments for a man who killed a retired Prince Albert bus driver during a robbery.
-
Environment Canada confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in Sask. on Wednesday
Environment Canada has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon man left with brain injury after random stabbing at hospital, family says
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver at a Saskatoon hospital, according to his daughter.
Northern Ontario
-
Ford says wage increase for Ontario public school teachers will be 'more than 1 per cent'
Public-sector teachers in Ontario will see their wages increase by more than one per cent as legislation aimed at capping compensation for those workers is set to expire later this year.
-
Parry Sound suspect charged with attempted murder
A 28-year-old suspect in Parry Sound has been charged with attempted murder for an incident June 27.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take huge drop and this is the best time to fill up
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 cases down in Manitoba, 18 deaths reported
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba has dropped, though the province identified 18 more COVID-19 deaths.
-
Storm brought baseball-sized hail, 90 km wind gusts to parts of Manitoba: ECCC
A storm that initially sparked tornado warnings across western Manitoba pelted parts of the province with large hail and strong winds Wednesday night.
-
Suspect wanted in connection with two homicides arrested: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service said Leah Carol Clifton was arrested Friday at a home in the 500 block of Spence Street.
Regina
-
Rae Street death being treated as city's 6th homicide of 2022: Regina police
A death investigation launched on Wednesday is now being treated as a homicide investigation according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Environment Canada confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in Sask. on Wednesday
Environment Canada has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
-
Gas prices expected to hold steady in Regina on Canada Day: Gas Wizard
Gasoline prices in Regina and Saskatoon are expected to stay around $2.04 per litre on Canada Day Friday, according to the latest prediction from Gas Wizard.