CALGARY -- Summer is a time when thousands of families and kids look forward to playing group sports and going to sports camps, but unless something drastically changes there will be no baseball, soccer, lacrosse and group camps this summer.

That after the Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health said on Thursday groups of fifteen people will be prohibited all summer.

And smaller groups of people have to stay two metres apart.

“We need to remember that a single case of COVID-19 can spread like wildfire in large groups of people," Hinshaw said. "I want to clarify that the mass gathering restrictions currently in place also apply to all summer evens and festivals in Alberta."

Summertime has always been about baseball for the Hines family. 18-year-old Nolan started playing when he was five. So did his brother Aiden. But because of COVID-19, neither has been able to hit the diamond. Aiden, who plays for the Babe Ruth Mariners says that’s been frustrating.

“I have a lot of time on my hands and I don’t know what to do with it anymore,” he said.

I’m bored most of the days. I was really excited to get out there and start playing ball again.”

That of course makes doing any group sports or activities tough. And busy summer camp season for thousand of kids is over. Mayor Naheed Nenshi announced on Friday the City of Calgary has extended its ban on large gatherings to August 31.

“For now that does mean that summer camps will not be able to go forward.”

For Nolan Hines of the Babe Ruth Pirates, his Field of Dreams is on hold for now. But he says he’s still holding out hope teams will be able to take o the diamonds in September.

“That’s what I’m hoping for. It would suck to have the whole thing gone.”

Nolan and Aiden’s Dad Darren also serves on the board of directors for Babe Ruth Baseball. He says right now it’s important to listen to the health officials.. But whenever they do get the green light, they’ll be ready to go.

“We’re meeting every week as a board, virtually of course. And putting plans in place so that if restrictions are ever lifted we can get after it right away and have an immediate response.”



