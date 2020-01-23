CALGARY -- A film made by Amair Javaid, an engineering student turned director, is making its big screen debut in Calgary Thursday evening.

Hafiz tells the story of a recent immigrant to Canada as he waits for his exam approval letter to practice as a doctor. He passes the time by calling his mom back home in Pakistan to learn how to cook.

"The film explore themes of isolation and volatility through painting a portrait of the excruciating homesickness felt by immigrants in their early years," reads a press release.

The 48 minute movie was nominated for best long form narrative and best long form performance at the Calgary Society of Independent Filmmakers 2019 Stinger Awards.

The film plays Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Globe Cinema. Doors open at 6:45 and a question and answer session will follow the showing.

The Hafiz trailer is available here.

Admission to the screening is by donation and will help fund venue fees and film festival fees.