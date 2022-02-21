'Filthy' Calgary restaurant allowed to reopen by Alberta Health Services

A southwest Calgary restaurant ordered closed by Alberta Health Services after an inspection found it to be "filthy" is allowed to reopen after undergoing cleaning and addressing issues.

An inspection of PurrTea, in the 1800 block of Sirocco Drive S.W., found numerous issues, including food being served and stored at the wrong temperature and food processing equipment and utensils that were dirty.

A report said the "entire premises was filthy with dust, food debris and grime," and it was ordered closed until cleaning could be done. A manager also had to complete a food safety course.

On Tuesday, AHS said in a statement the closure order had been lifted.