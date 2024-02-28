Fire department accepting applications for Fire Cadet Program

The Calgary Fire Department is accepting applications for its 2024 Fire Cadet Program.

Applications will be accepted through March 28 from 15 to18 year old high school students interested in learning what it takes to be a firefighter, through teaching life-skills such as leadership, community involvement, teamwork, pride and respect.

Cadets will also receive theoretical and practical training in basic firefighting skills, and how to apply those into daily activities.

Applicants must be enrolled in high school in Calgary, or surrounding areas, including Airdrie, Crossfield, Okotoks, High River and Strathmore.

You have to be willing and able to commit to an 18-month-long program, be enthusiastic about it and willing to learn.

THREE SEMESTERS

The Youth Fire Cadet Program takes place over three separate semesters that take place during the school year.

Cadets participate in online learning one day a week, and report to the Calgary Fire Training Academy once a month on a Friday, then twice a month on Monday nights for practical firefighting skills training.

Some of those basic firefighting skills include fire hose handling, search and rescue, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) training and fire ground ladders.

The program is run in partnership with the Calgary Board of Education, Calgary Catholic School District, local private school boards and surrounding school districts with sponsorship from ATCO.

