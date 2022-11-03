Fire department launches recruitment campaign

The Calgary Fire Department is looking for a few new firefighters.

The city fire service announced Thursday that it's opening its application process for recruits, who are invited to apply online from now until Nov. 30.

"We are looking for talented and capable people from Calgary and across Canada to join the Calgary Fire Department. Calgary is a large, dynamic and diverse community and we are seeking recruits who embody our values of pride, professionalism, teamwork and respect and reflect the community we serve," said recruitment coordinator Kristin Boisjoli in a release.

Firefighters respond to fires, emergency medical incidents, chemical and hazardous materials releases and motor vehicle collisions.

Firefighters can also train to undertake specialized rescues in high places, collapsed structures, confined spaces, on waterways, or in extreme weather events.

New recruits will fill positions left open by retirement and turnover and staff new stations.

The Calgary Fire Department was the first Canadian fire service to receive agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. Only 301 fire departments out of more than 30,000 in North America have achieved this designation.

Interested applicants can find out more at calgary.ca/CFDYYC.