Fitted and filtered cloth masks will still work, Alberta's top doctor says

As long as they fit and have at least one layer offering "good filtration," cloth masks are still allowed in public settings, Alberta's chief medical officer of health said on Friday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the comments regarding the personal protective equipment (PPE) after announcing 6,257 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

In the Twitter posts, she mentioned that masks remain an important tool to prevent infection in certain settings, but N95 masks are still not required.

"There is no conclusive evidence that N95 masks provide sufficient additional benefit in these settings," she wrote. "Using N95 masks is an option, but a well-fitting medical mask provides significant benefit."

Additionally, cloth masks remain effective protection against the virus, but they must possess certain characteristics, she said.

"(They) must be well-fitting and multi-layered, with at least one layer providing good filtration," she said.

However, wearing a mask is still just one "layer of protection" against COVID-19, Hinshaw said.

"Whatever type of mask you choose to wear, make sure it fits very well and use all other layers of protection possible including staying distanced, avoiding crowded places, maximizing ventilation and reducing the amount of time you spend in any setting outside your home."

'VALUABLE TOOLS'

Starting next week, when Alberta students are scheduled to return to in-person classes following the extended winter break, staff will be providing a supply of medical-grade masks and rapid test kits.

There are no details on exactly when the equipment will be delivered by the provincial government, but letters sent home to parents on Friday said they will be available for "every student and staff member."

"The availability of enhanced medical grade masks and rapid tests will become valuable tools in addition to our health protocols as we work hard to minimize the transmission of COVID-19," the letter said.

Masking is still mandatory in classroom environments, but it is still up to parents if they wish their children to take the masks and rapid tests provided.

"Students and staff are welcome to continue to wear cloth or disposable masks and are not required to wear government-provided masks."

Once they are available, they will be handed out "as quickly as possible."

"Each student and staff member will receive a box of at-home rapid test kits, enough to test twice per week for a few weeks if they choose. The medical-grade masks will be distributed to students and school staff via the school," the letter said.

The masks will be in two sizes – pediatric for Kindergarten to Grade 6 students and adult for Grade 7 to 12 students and staff members.

Rapid tests should only be conducted at home and school officials say if any student tests positive via one of the tests, parents should inform them immediately.

"So we are aware and can help support your child's learning while they need to be away."