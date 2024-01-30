Flames' Dube among NHL players facing sexual assault charge

Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube is among four National Hockey League (NHL) players from the 2018 Team Canada World Junior hockey team directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.

Citing anonymous sources, TSN reported Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils and Dube have all been called to present themselves to police to be charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident at a Hockey Canada event in London in 2018.

In a statement to TSN’s Rick Westhead on Tuesday afternoon, Dube’s lawyers, Louis P. Strezos and Kaleigh Davidson, confirmed he was charged.

“The London Police Service have charged Mr. Dube with sexual assault. He will plead not guilty and maintains his innocence,” the statement read.

“He will defend the allegations in court. We ask that you respect the privacy of Mr. Dube and that of his family.”

They said there would be no further comment at this time.

CTV News Calgary has reached out to the Calgary Flames for comment and is awaiting a response.

On Jan. 24, The Globe and Mail reported five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team will face sexual assault charges. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The players are expected to surrender to police before Feb. 5, TSN reported.

On Jan. 21, the Flames announced that Dube had been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team while he “attends to his mental health.”

“Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon’s privacy is respected during this period,” the team said in a statement last week.

Flames head coach Ryan Huska was asked about the report on Jan. 24, before the identities of the five players had been revealed publicly.

“I saw the reports this morning just like everybody else, but I don't have any information on it at all. I'm sorry about that,” he said.

In 2022, a woman identified as "E.M." sued Hockey Canada and eight unnamed players from the 2018 world junior team for $3.35 million, alleging she was repeatedly assaulted while intoxicated in a London, Ont. hotel room. The lawsuit was quickly settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.

The Flames signed Dube to a three-year contract with an AAV of $2.4 million in the summer of 2021.

Since he was drafted by Calgary in the second round of the 2016 NHL draft, the Golden, B.C.-born forward has registered 57 goals and 70 assists through 325 career games.

Dube was the captain of the 2018 Team Canada World Junior hockey team.

Former NHL player Alex Formenton is believed to be the first of the five to surrender. He turned himself in to police on Sunday.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Tom Yun and Luca Caruso-Moro