Flames' Dube among NHL players facing sexual assault charge
Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube is among four National Hockey League (NHL) players from the 2018 Team Canada World Junior hockey team directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
Citing anonymous sources, TSN reported Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils and Dube have all been called to present themselves to police to be charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident at a Hockey Canada event in London in 2018.
In a statement to TSN’s Rick Westhead on Tuesday afternoon, Dube’s lawyers, Louis P. Strezos and Kaleigh Davidson, confirmed he was charged.
“The London Police Service have charged Mr. Dube with sexual assault. He will plead not guilty and maintains his innocence,” the statement read.
“He will defend the allegations in court. We ask that you respect the privacy of Mr. Dube and that of his family.”
They said there would be no further comment at this time.
CTV News Calgary has reached out to the Calgary Flames for comment and is awaiting a response.
On Jan. 24, The Globe and Mail reported five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team will face sexual assault charges. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
The players are expected to surrender to police before Feb. 5, TSN reported.
On Jan. 21, the Flames announced that Dube had been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team while he “attends to his mental health.”
“Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon’s privacy is respected during this period,” the team said in a statement last week.
Flames head coach Ryan Huska was asked about the report on Jan. 24, before the identities of the five players had been revealed publicly.
“I saw the reports this morning just like everybody else, but I don't have any information on it at all. I'm sorry about that,” he said.
In 2022, a woman identified as "E.M." sued Hockey Canada and eight unnamed players from the 2018 world junior team for $3.35 million, alleging she was repeatedly assaulted while intoxicated in a London, Ont. hotel room. The lawsuit was quickly settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.
The Flames signed Dube to a three-year contract with an AAV of $2.4 million in the summer of 2021.
Since he was drafted by Calgary in the second round of the 2016 NHL draft, the Golden, B.C.-born forward has registered 57 goals and 70 assists through 325 career games.
Dube was the captain of the 2018 Team Canada World Junior hockey team.
Former NHL player Alex Formenton is believed to be the first of the five to surrender. He turned himself in to police on Sunday.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come…
With files from CTVNews.ca's Tom Yun and Luca Caruso-Moro
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
Four NHL players are facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Hockey Canada event in 2018 and have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
Go Train operators can't leave a train to help someone struck on the tracks, says union
It's a traumatic workplace reality for train conductors across the country: pedestrians standing on the tracks is an all-too-common occurrence. The outcome can be life altering, for both the train operator and the person struck by the fast-moving locomotive.
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
Skate Canada 'extremely disappointed' with Olympic medal decision, considers appeal
Skate Canada said Tuesday it was 'extremely disappointed' with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will 'consider all options to appeal.'
This U.S. couple bought a home in the 'forgotten region' of Italy. Here's what happened next
When the global pandemic hit in 2020, a U.S. couple realized that they 'needed to start enjoying' the lives that they'd 'worked so hard to afford.' It was then that they decided to bite the bullet and begin looking for their very own property in Italy.
Data breach at Global Affairs Canada affecting some users' personal information
There has been a data breach at Global Affairs Canada involving the personal information of some users, including employees, and affecting remote access to the department’s network, according to the department.
'I am very scared': Mother of Palestinian-Canadian missing in Gaza pleads for Canadian government to help
The mother of a Palestinian-Canadian man who has gone missing in Gaza while working as a citizen journalist is pleading for the Canadian government to step in and help find her son.
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Non-essential water use ban likely to continue until Sunday: Epcor
A ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton-area will likely continue until midday Sunday, Epcor said Tuesday afternoon.
-
No timeline to reopen Edmonton City Hall after shooting: city manager
Edmonton City Hall will be closed indefinitely after a shooting last week, city manager Andre Corbould told reporters on Tuesday.
-
Sherwood Park resident joins historic North to South Pole wheel journey that started in New York
An adventurous man from Sherwood Park made history by joining the first-ever wheel journey from the North to South Pole.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order issued in Pemberton due to flooding
The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.
-
Warm and wet conditions causing ski run closures on North Shore mountains
This latest stretch of unseasonably warm weather and rainy conditions has led to several ski run closures on the North Shore mountains.
-
B.C. lawyer's $9,500 bill was 'excessive,' court rules
A B.C. lawyer's bill for nearly $10,000 was "excessive" and the client may not end up owing the firm any money at all, according to a recent court decision.
Atlantic
-
Highway 7 closed following crash involving school bus: N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP says a school bus has been involved in a collision in Porters Lake, N.S.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
Four NHL players are facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Hockey Canada event in 2018 and have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident in Sydney, N.S.
A man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a domestic incident at a residence in Sydney, N.S., Monday night, according to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mortgage broker suspended 2 years, fined $30K for misleading lenders
A B.C. Financial Services Authority investigation that began when the province made a civil forfeiture application regarding a Kelowna property has ended with a two-year suspension and a $30,000 fine for the mortgage broker who facilitated the purchase's financing.
-
Evacuation order issued in Pemberton due to flooding
The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.
-
B.C. lawyer's $9,500 bill was 'excessive,' court rules
A B.C. lawyer's bill for nearly $10,000 was "excessive" and the client may not end up owing the firm any money at all, according to a recent court decision.
Toronto
-
Video shows west-end Toronto hit-and-run that left two paramedics injured
Video of a minivan that struck an ambulance and left two paramedics injured in Toronto early Tuesday morning has surfaced as police search for the driver and an occupant of the vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
Four NHL players are facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Hockey Canada event in 2018 and have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
-
Video captures suspect pouring flammable liquid at entrance of Toronto home: police
Police have released video of a man wanted in connection with an arson investigation in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
Five Canadians facing extradition to the U.S. for involvement in drug smuggling ring
Authorities have dismantled a drug smuggling operation that they say involved large quantities of narcotics coming into Los Angeles from Mexico before being distributed in the U.S. and Canada by long-haul truckers.
-
Quebec Cardinal Lacroix releases video to deny sexual abuse allegations
In a video posted on YouTube on Tuesday, Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix once again denied the allegations of sexual abuse against him that were made public last week.
-
Q&A: Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon on tuition, immigration, screen time
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre spoke with CTV News anchor Maya Johnson on immigration, students tuition, and screen time as his party continues to lead at the polls.
Ottawa
-
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
Four NHL players are facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Hockey Canada event in 2018 and have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
-
OC Transpo fare inspectors issue nearly $75,000 worth of tickets last fall
The warning period for fare evasion on OC Transpo is over with fare inspection efforts getting serious. A new report says fare inspectors issued nearly $75,000 worth of fines during a blitz last fall.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. teen waits 19 hours for emergency appendectomy
A mother is speaking out after her teenage daughter spent 19 agonizing hours waiting in two Kitchener, Ont. emergency departments for an appendectomy.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
Four NHL players are facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Hockey Canada event in 2018 and have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fire
The Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue Tuesday afternoon, but a six people have been displaced.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
'Opened my eyes': Families of James Smith Cree Nation victims say inquest offered answers
As inquest jurors consider the evidence, some of the victims' families say the process has already brought some long-awaited answers.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Still no sign of missing northern Ont. city councillor, police say
Sudbury police said Tuesday they are still searching missing city councillor Michael Vagnini.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
Four NHL players are facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault that happened at a Hockey Canada event in 2018 and have been directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
-
Northern Ont. police recover stolen wallets, scarves, headphones and hats
A break-and-enter suspect in Moosonee who was arrested Jan. 27 was discovered with a lot of stolen property.
Winnipeg
-
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
-
Manitoba Hydro says new power generation, time-of-use rates and more are on the table
Manitoba Hydro's chief executive officer says the province could need new energy generation as early as 2029.
-
$1.1 million worth of fentanyl seized during traffic stop
Two people have been charged after the Brandon Police Service (BPS) seized more than $1 million worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop last week.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Michael Ball out as Riders' play-by-play voice
Saskatchewan Roughriders' broadcasts on 620 CKRM will sound different next season as Michael Ball will no longer serve as the voice of the green and white’s play by play.
-
This Saskatchewan town was Canada's hot spot Tuesday
With January feeling more like late March in Saskatchewan it may come as no surprise it was home to the warmest community in Canada on Tuesday afternoon.