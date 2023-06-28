Flames grab forward Samuel Honzek with first-round selection

The Calgary Flames selected Samuel Honzek with their first-round pick Wednesday night at the NHL draft.

Honzek, a native of Trencin, Slovakia, scored 23 goals and had 33 assists for 56 points in 43 games with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL last season.

Honzek brings size and power to the Flames – he's 193 centimetres (6'4") tall and weighs 84 kilograms (186 pounds).

Sam’s got a message for you! pic.twitter.com/X6TmR1LSrz — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 29, 2023

"The size, skill, skating – he's a great athlete," said Flames general manager Craig Conroy in a Sportsnet interview with Elliotte Friedman.

"I'm really proud to be selected by Calgary and can't wait to play in your home arena," Honzek said, in a video posted on the Flames Twitter feed. "And wear this (Flames) jersey on the ice. See you later!"