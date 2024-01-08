CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames' Jakob Pelletier assigned to AHL in a step toward return from shoulder injury

    Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau, bottom, celebrates his goal with teammate Jakob Pelletier during third period NHL hockey action against the Boston Bruins in Calgary, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau, bottom, celebrates his goal with teammate Jakob Pelletier during third period NHL hockey action against the Boston Bruins in Calgary, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

    Flames forward Jakob Pelletier is a step closer to returning to action.

    The team announced Monday that the 22-year-old forward has been assigned to the Calgary Wranglers in the American Hockey League (AHL).

    Pelletier has been out indefinitely since late September, after suffering a shoulder injury in a pre-season game against the Seattle Kraken.

    Pelletier, a 2019 first-round pick, had three goals and four assists in 24 games during his 2022-23 rookie season.

    The Flames also sent defenceman Yan Kuznetsov back down to the Wranglers on Monday morning.

    Calgary is back on the ice on Tuesday night, taking on the Ottawa Senators at home at the Saddledome.

