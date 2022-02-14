Flames make big splash ahead of trade deadline by adding Tyler Toffoli to the lineup

Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving has admired Tyler Toffoli's game for a long time and admits this wasn't the first time he's tried to acquire the veteran forward.

Even though it took some time, Treliving finally has his man. The Flames pulled the trigger ahead of the March 21 trade deadline by acquiring the 29-year-old from the Montreal Canadiens for the Flames' 2022 first round pick (Top-10 protected), a 2023 fifth-round pick, unsigned prospect Emil Heineman and forward Tyler Pitlick.

Treliving says this is a huge add for his team.

"To me he's a Top 6 forward in this league," Treliving said.

"He's a proven scorer in this league. He can touch every part of the game. Five-on-five, power play, penalty kill. And with the pedigree that he has I think he's going to be a great addition. A great addition to our team so it's a good day."

TOFFOLI EXCITED TO BE JOINING A CONTENDER

In 614 games with the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens, Toffoli has scored 182 goals and added 182 assists for 370 points. He's signed through the 2013-24 season with a cap hit of $4.25 million.

After going all the way to the Stanley Cup final last year, it's been a disaster for the Canadiens this year. Although Toffoli has nine goals and 17 assists with the Habs, they're 8-33-7 and the veteran forward knew there was a possibility he would be traded. Even though it's tough to leave friends behind, Toffoli says he's excited to be going to a contender.

"They're a great hockey team and they're playing really good hockey right now so I'm excited to join the team," he said.

"I know a lot of guys on the team so it's not going to be too big of an adjustment in that sense. Just kind of go in and start playing hockey."

FIT RIGHT IN

And that could happen as early as Tuesday night as the Flames are set to host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Toffoli does have a history with a lot of players on the Flames. Forward Milan Lucic is one of his best friends and says he will fit right in.

"Great guy and a great person who likes to have fun," Lucic chuckled.

"Always smiling and you know likes to be a part of the group, so yeah, like I said he'll just fit right in."

SCORES BIG GOALS

Flames forward Sean Monahan played with Toffoli back in their junior days in Ottawa. He believes Toffoli will be a great add to the team.

"Toff's really smart. I think he goes to the right areas and I mean he knows how to score," Monahan said.

"He scores a lot and he scores big goals and he's a smart player. He's easy to play with and he's a great player."

HISTORY WITH DARRYL SUTTER

Toffoli won the Stanley Cup with Darryl Sutter in 2013-14, is rookie season in the NHL. Sutter knows Toffoli's game and says he plays the right way.

"He's a winner, a two-position player," Sutter said.

"He kills penalties plays on the power play. He's a good player."

TAKING CUE FROM TEAM

Treliving wanted to make this deal before the trade deadline to give Toffoli plenty of time to get adjusted.

He believes this was a good time to help the team.

"No. 1 we've got a long ways to go yet but you do take the cues from the team and you know the players have done their job and it was time for me to do mine," Treliving said.

"Part of that is giving them some help. I think if you ask any player they like their team and when you can give them some help I think that's well received but certainly the way they've been playing, the way we've been playing I felt it was time to give them some help."

Toffoli arrives in Calgary on Monday night and will be at the Scotiabank Saddledome to meet with his new teammates on Tuesday.

It's a good bet he'll make his debut against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.