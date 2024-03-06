Flames trade Noah Hanifin to Golden Knights: TSN

The Calgary Flames are trading defenceman Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights, according to multiple reports from TSN Insiders.

TSN’s Chris Johnston and Darren Dreger both confirmed the trade on Wednesday afternoon.

Can confirm that Noah Hanifin is heading to #VGK. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 6, 2024

Dreger also reported a contract extension was in the works for Hanifin with Vegas.

VGK and Calgary Flames completing a trade to send Hanifin to Vegas. Contract extension also in the works. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 6, 2024

No further details of the trade have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…