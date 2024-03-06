CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames trade Noah Hanifin to Golden Knights: TSN

    Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (19) checks Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin (55) during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Monday, March 4, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (19) checks Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin (55) during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Monday, March 4, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    The Calgary Flames are trading defenceman Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights, according to multiple reports from TSN Insiders.

    TSN’s Chris Johnston and Darren Dreger both confirmed the trade on Wednesday afternoon.

    Dreger also reported a contract extension was in the works for Hanifin with Vegas.

    No further details of the trade have been reported.

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come…

