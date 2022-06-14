Flooding prompts evacuation of some central Alberta campgrounds, provincial park

Mandatory flood-related evacuation orders are in place for Red Lodge Provincial Park, the Glennifer Reservoir day use areas and Crescent Fall Provincial Rec. Area campground. (Alberta Parks) Mandatory flood-related evacuation orders are in place for Red Lodge Provincial Park, the Glennifer Reservoir day use areas and Crescent Fall Provincial Rec. Area campground. (Alberta Parks)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada

Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina