    • Former Calgary church youth leader charged with 2011-13 sex assaults

    A former Calgary church youth leader has been charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults against a seven-year-old.

    Police said Wednesday the assaults happened between 2011 and 2013, when the accused was a teenager, at the El Renacer church and a home in Panorama Hills.

    The accused faces charges of sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching with a minor.

    The accused, now an adult, still frequently worked alone with children at church at the time he was charged.

    Because the accused was also a minor when the alleged assaults happened, he cannot be identified.

    In a release issued Wednesday, police commended the victim for coming forward.

    "It takes immense courage for victims of sexual assault to come forward to police, especially under these circumstances," said Det. Tim Fitzgibbon with the sexual assault investigations unit.

