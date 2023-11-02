Freezing rain could contribute to a slippery morning commute in Calgary

We got the snow we were expecting, but pairing that with the chance of freezing rain on Friday could make roads, sidewalks and parking lots slick for the morning commute.

Calgary could see freezing rain between 3:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. In those morning hours, we will be hovering around that freezing mark. Later in the morning, the clouds will start to clear to give us sunny skies for the afternoon.

Sunshine, with winds gusting out of the west at 40 km/h, will carry our high up to 8 C.

Calgary weather day planner for Nov. 3, 2023.

The longer-range forecast looks pretty mild. Normal is 5 C for this time of year and we should be above normal for the next five days.

Small chance of a brief, early-morning sprinkle on Saturday morning, then mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks. Sunday may be a little breezy with a high of 9 C.

Remember to set your clocks back one hour before you head to bed on Saturday night. Then enjoy the extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning.

Calgary five-day forecast for Nov. 3-7.

A few ski hills open on Friday, so thank you to Neil Ericson for sending a beauty pic from Kananaskis Country this week. I am sure many skiers and boarders cannot contain their excitement.

Neil Ericson sent us this shot from Kananaskis Country.