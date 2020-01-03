CALGARY -- How would you like to start the new year off with an extra $70 million in your pocket?

That could be the reality for one lucky winner of Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot, which has reached its highest amount in Canadian history.

The $70 million prize is up for grabs, along with an additional 10 Maxmillions draws of $1 million each.

The record jackpot comes after changes to the game implemented in May 2019, which have allowed Lotto Max prizes to exceed the previous $60-million maximum. Last spring’s changes also introduced new Lotto Max draws on Tuesdays.

Friday marks the first time the grand prize has hit its new upper limit of $70 million.

A previous record jackpot of $65 million was offered in June and October of last year. It was also up for grabs on Dec. 31 and will now be carried over to Friday’s draw.

The Western Canadian Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says half of sales typically comes on the day of the draw.

Tickets can be purchased up until 8:30 p.m. MT on Friday.

The results are expected to be posted online shortly after that.

You will also be able to check your ticket on Saturday morning using the WCLC mobile app or by scanning your ticket at retail stores and check winning number lists.

The odds of winning Friday’s draw are roughly 1-in-33 million.