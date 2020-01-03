CALGARY -- As millions of people across Canada head out to buy tickets for Friday's giant lottery jackpot, there was one lucky ticket sold in Calgary that won its owner a cool million in the Dec. 31 draw.

While the $65 million jackpot had no winner in Tuesday's draw, a Maxmillions ticket, sold somewhere in the city, struck it big.

The winning numbers for the ticket are 23, 24, 33, 36, 37, 47 and 50.

There are no details on exactly where the ticket was sold and no one has come forward so far to claim the prize.

According to the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation's website, Maxmillions draws take place whenever the main jackpot exceeds $50 million.

To win a Maxmillions prize, a set of seven numbers, all on one line of a ticket, must exactly match the numbers drawn.

Three other winning number combinations came up in the draw on Dec. 31. One was drawn in Ontario, another in Quebec and a third was shared by tickets sold in both provinces, netting the winners $500,000 each.

That wasn't all the winning for Alberta from the New Year's Eve draw either. An EXTRA Prize, worth $100,000, was also sold somewhere in the province.

Friday night's Lotto Max jackpot of $70 million is the highest in Canadian history. There will also be 10 Maxmillions draws conducted at the same time.