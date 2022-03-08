Calgary's average gas price reaches record high of 165.8 cents per litre

Gas stations at the intersection of 37 Street and Richmond Road in southwest Calgary advertising regular gasoline for 167.9 cents per litre on March 8. Gas stations at the intersection of 37 Street and Richmond Road in southwest Calgary advertising regular gasoline for 167.9 cents per litre on March 8.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another

Buses carried civilians out of one embattled Ukrainian city Tuesday and supplies toward another, as officials tried to move people away from a Russian onslaught and easy the dire humanitarian situation for those still stuck. But reports of renewed Russian attacks in one area threatened to again derail those efforts.

Satellite images show activity at North Korean nuclear site

Commercial satellite images suggest a resumption of construction activity at North Korea's nuclear testing ground nearly four years after leader Kim Jong Un declared the site's closure and invited foreign journalists to observe the destruction of tunnels ahead of his first summit with then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

As COVID-19 cases go from 1 to 24,000, New Zealand changes tack

Back in August, New Zealand's government put the entire nation on lockdown after a single community case of the coronavirus was detected. On Tuesday, when new daily cases hit a record of nearly 24,000, officials told hospital workers they could help out on understaffed COVID-19 wards even if they were mildly sick themselves.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina