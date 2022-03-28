Gaudreau named NHL's second star of the week after 5-assist effort in Battle of Alberta victory

The Flames were back on the ice Monday following a wild 9-5 win over the Oilers in Saturday night's Battle of Alberta.

No one showed up bigger for the Flames Saturday night than Johnny Gaudreau, who tallied five assists against the Oilers, a number of them highlight-reel quality.

That was the capper to an impressive week for Johnny Hockey. He ended up with two goals and eight assists, and was named the NHL's second star of the week.

Gaudreau is having a terrific season. Over 65 games, he has 30 goals and 60 assists for 90 points and is third in NHL scoring, trailing only Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers.

His best season was 2018-19, when he scored 36 and added 63 assists for 99 points.

With files from Glenn Campbell