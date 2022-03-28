Gaudreau named NHL's second star of the week after 5-assist effort in Battle of Alberta victory
The Flames were back on the ice Monday following a wild 9-5 win over the Oilers in Saturday night's Battle of Alberta.
No one showed up bigger for the Flames Saturday night than Johnny Gaudreau, who tallied five assists against the Oilers, a number of them highlight-reel quality.
That was the capper to an impressive week for Johnny Hockey. He ended up with two goals and eight assists, and was named the NHL's second star of the week.
Gaudreau is having a terrific season. Over 65 games, he has 30 goals and 60 assists for 90 points and is third in NHL scoring, trailing only Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers.
His best season was 2018-19, when he scored 36 and added 63 assists for 99 points.
With files from Glenn Campbell
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.
Hopes high for 'change of heart' by Pope Francis after meetings with Indigenous delegates
Indigenous delegates on Monday held the first of a series of planned meetings with Pope Francis, to discuss reconciliation with First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities in Canada.
CTV News in Rome | Vatican insider expects residential school apology in Canada
Author and long-time Vatican correspondent Gerard O'Connell expects Pope Francis will want to be in Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Indigenous delegates meet with the Pope
Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors are in Rome for meetings with Pope Francis this week, hoping to secure a papal apology for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system. CTV National News is reporting from Rome and will be providing on-the-ground coverage of the talks with daily digital updates.
'Today is about our own life': Metis elder reflects after meeting with the Pope
For elder Angie Crerar from the Metis Nation in Alberta, the journey she undertook to the Vatican on Monday was a lifetime in the making, allowing her the chance to tell Pope Francis about Canada’s residential school system.
Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'
The day after slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, the academy and viewers at home, saying he was 'out of line' and that his actions are 'not indicative of the man I want to be.'
Could Will Smith lose his Oscar for hitting Chris Rock?
Did Will Smith’s actions on the Oscars stage violate the Academy’s code of conduct and could that result in his award being rescinded? The Academy has not specifically addressed that, although it said it ‘does not condone violence.’
Zelensky briefs Trudeau as ceasefire talks with Russia to resume in Turkey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau an update Monday on new ceasefire talks with Russia that are being held amid Ukrainian claims of military gains against Russian forces.
Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: reports
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal and the investigative outlet Bellingcat reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Edmonton
-
'We were lucky to get on this flight': Ukrainians arrive in Edmonton on donated plane
Dozens of Ukrainians who fled the war in their home country arrived in Edmonton Monday night.
-
'Creative way to make a point': Alberta premier defends using Will Smith slap meme
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is defending the use of a meme from the Oscars as a contemporary way to draw attention to what he considers failing green energy policies.
-
Alberta's Kenney interviewed by RCMP in criminal probe tied to party leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has been interviewed by RCMP as part of an investigation into potential criminal identity fraud in the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership contest.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s 'hasty' lifting of mask mandate puts vulnerable at risk: human rights commissioner
B.C.’s lifting of the mask mandate two weeks ago was “hasty” and will have a disproportionate impact on vulnerable and marginalized people, according to the province’s human rights commissioner.
-
Fraser Valley Metis leader brings gifts and a message to meeting with the Pope
The acting president of the Fraser Valley Metis Association travelled to Rome with gifts for Pope Francis, and a message about reconciliation.
-
'Infringement of my rights': Man with MS speaks out about Stanley Park traffic changes
Robert Best says traffic changes implemented in Stanley Park early in the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on people with disabilities.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: RCMP officers doubted reports about replica police car
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday they were initially doubtful the killer was in a marked RCMP vehicle, even though a dispatcher relayed that information from two 911 calls.
-
'He would always light up the room with his contagious smile': Halifax homicide victim ID'd as talented basketball player
A talented, young basketball player is how many are describing the victim of a Halifax homicide that occurred Saturday morning.
-
N.B. man injured in Russian attack in Ukraine returns home, warns against fighting
A New Brunswick man who was injured when Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian military base two weeks ago has returned home and is warning foreign fighters to stay away from the war.
Vancouver Island
-
Cooling-off period won't ease B.C.'s real estate affordability crunch, says expert
Homebuyers in British Columbia will soon be protected by provincial regulations that include a cooling-off period that allows time to back out of a real estate agreement, the provincial finance minister says.
-
Driver convicted of impaired driving in fatal Central Saanich crash
A man who struck two sisters, killing one of them, in a 2018 crash in Central Saanich, B.C., has been found guilty of the six charges against him.
-
2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health as hospitalizations tick upwards
Six people died of COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, including two deaths that occurred in the Vancouver Island region, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.
Toronto
-
'This is unbelievable': Family killed in Brampton, Ont. house fire identified
Two parents and three children killed in a Brampton, Ont. house fire have been identified by friends and family.
-
'Bloody cold': Heating situation at Ontario nursing home leaves some residents trying to keep warm
A Whitby, Ont. nursing home had the heat back on Monday afternoon after a “heating situation” created chilly conditions for some residents inside the facility.
-
83-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
An 83-year-old man was killed when he was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Montreal
-
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Montreal
An arrest warrant has been issued in Montreal for Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
'See the world through their eyes': Quebec family on a quest to travel the globe before children lose their vision
Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier want to give their kids as many "visual memories" as possible — memories they can cherish long after losing their eyesight.
-
Experts say Quebec has entered a sixth wave of COVID-19 propelled by BA.2 subvariant
Two public health experts say Quebec has already entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the BA.2 subvariant.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
-
'A game changer': Ottawa families react to new child-care deal
Parents in Ottawa are calling the new child-care deal between the provincial and federal government a 'game changer.'
-
Ottawa police investigating south end homicide
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in the city’s south end on Monday.
Kitchener
-
‘Our hearts are broken’: Cambridge teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to 2020 shooting
19-year-old Alex Resendes admits he accidentally shot and killed his friend Mark Chaves.
-
One killed in Highway 7/8 crash near New Hamburg
One person is dead after a crash Monday morning on Highway 7/8 between New Hamburg and Shakespeare
-
LRT track components allegedly stolen in Kitchener, impacting service
Police are investigating reported thefts of LRT track components in Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Masking requirement to end at city facilities but not for Saskatoon buses
City council has voted to end mandatory masking at municipal facilities, but masks will still be required on Saskatoon buses.
-
Saskatoon officer fires weapon after suspect allegedly points gun at police
A Saskatoon police officer fired a service weapon at a suspect on Saturday following an attempted traffic stop in the city's Confederation neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon wastewater samples show downward COVID-19 trend
New data from a research team shows a drop in coronavirus levels.
Northern Ontario
-
High school garden boxes project gets wave of community support in Timmins
The involvement of a Timmins high school woodworking class in a community-funded garden box project is seeing an outpouring of community support, with groups asking for their own student-made pieces.
-
Daycares and parents in Sudbury thrilled about daycare announcement
Local daycares in Sudbury told CTV News they are thrilled about Monday's daycare announcement and said it’s been a long time in the making.
-
Sault council wants highway safety improvements to be a priority in Ontario election
Sault Ste. Marie city council has asked Mayor Christian Provenzano to contact provincial political parties ahead of the June election to make improvements to Highway 17 north of the Sault a priority in the next term.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba settlement agencies want federal supports extended to Ukrainians arriving in Canada
Manitoba settlement service providers have joined national calls for the federal government to extend supports to Ukrainians arriving in Canada.
-
RCMP search for three people following home invasion; one person shot
Manitoba RCMP are searching for three suspects after investigators say a home in Benito, Man. was broken into and one person was shot.
-
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Montreal
Regina
-
'A place to start': Metis historian hopeful meeting with the Pope helps open residential school archives
A Metis historian in Saskatchewan is hoping for more than an apology from Pope Francis as Indigenous delegates visit Vatican City this week.
-
Unintentional fires becoming more common among vacant houses
After a fire ravaged an abandoned building last week, questions have been raised surrounding the number of vacant houses in Regina and what the city is doing to combat it.
-
Sask. launches strategic plan for nuclear energy generation
The Small Modular Reactor (SMR) strategic plan would make it possible for Saskatchewan to make the switch to nuclear power down the road when the need transition to zero emission electrical generation arises.