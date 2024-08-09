Giant bouncy castle among attractions at touring Calgary event

Several gigantic bouncy houses are expected to draw big crowds to Calgary's Spruce Meadows this weekend.

Big Bounce Canada is touring across the country, setting up eight numerous inflatable attractions where they go.

The touring inflatable park includes a bouncy castle that spans 24,000 feet (2,250 metres squared) and sits 32 feet (10 metres) high.

There's also a giant obstacle course that's more than 300 metres in length (985 feet) with 50 different obstacles.

In Calgary, Big Bounce Canada will run Aug. 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25.

"We're here at Spruce Meadows for the next three weekends," said Joe Hamilton, assistant tour manager Big Bounce Canada, as workers prepared for the opening of the event this weekend.

"It's heaps of fun," he added. "It's a really, really popular attraction.”

Hamilton said the event not only includes inflatables, but also DJs, games, snow (foam) and confetti.

To buy tickets to the event, you can visit thebigbouncecanada.ca.

Tickets are sold in four different sessions that cater to different age groups, including toddlers, juniors, bigger kids and adults.

Hamilton says the separation of age groups helps keep people safer.

"To make sure that older kids aren't bouncing with younger kids when possible," he explained.

Socks are required at all times.

