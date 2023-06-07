Goat Haunt reopens between Waterton Lakes and Glacier National Parks

A pedestrian and watercraft trail between Waterton Lakes National Park and Glacier National Park has reopened for the summer season.

Officials say the Goat Haunt area, which is a remote area on the southern end of Upper Waterton Lake that's only accessible by boat or on foot, will be open on June 24.

The following week, there will be interpretive programs, talks at the Snowflake Pavilion and short guided walks for visitors who arrive by boat.

The area is unique because it allows guests to cross the Canada-U.S. border by foot and, while there is no manned border crossing at Goat Haunt, it's important for visitors to follow all regulations, including reporting their entry via the CBP ROAM app.

"Crossing the border by hiking trail or watercraft is a unique experience for visitors to enjoy the majesty of the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park. We are eager to provide an experience once again for peace park visitors to connect with nature on both sides of the United States-Canada border," said Locke Marshall, superintendent with the Waterton Lakes Field Unit, in a statement.

The most common way to access the area is from Waterton Lakes National Park, Parks Canada says.

Hikers can begin by following the trail from the Bertha trailhead south to the Goat Haunt Ranger Station.

"The hike to Goat Haunt is 13.5 kilometres one way (nearly 8.5 miles), requiring a pre-booked return ferry trip through Shoreline Cruises, or 27 kilometres (nearly 17 miles) round trip," officials said.

Visitors can also take their own boat or pay for a ride over the water.

Goat Haunt's back country camping shelters will also be open.

Further details about Goat Haunt can be found on the National Park Service's website.