Golden Bears withstand Dino comeback to win in overtime

The University of Alberta Golden Bears withstood a furious Dino comeback Saturday night, edging the hosts 5-4 in overtime.

After the Dinos scored four times in the third to force overtime, Josh Prokop scored 1:47 into extra time to give the Golden Bears the win.

The victory by the visitors from Edmonton forced a deciding Game 3 of the Canada West final.

Dinos fall to the Golden Bears in Game 2 of the Canada West Championship Finals.#GoDinos pic.twitter.com/XEkTy1QWVX — UCalgary Dinos Men's Hockey 🏒 (@DinosMHKY) March 5, 2023

The Golden Bears built a 4-0 lead on a goal from Prokop, Adam Hall and two from Dawson Davidson on just nine shots, resulting in Dino goaltender Carl Tetachuk being pulled.

In the third, Bradley Schoonbaert, Connor Gutenberg, Rile Stotts and then, with the goalie pulled, Schoobaert scored his second with 21 seconds remaining to force overtime.

The Canada West champion will be decided Sunday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.