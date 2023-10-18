Google doodle recognizes Calgarian Violet King Henry

A famous Calgarian known for breaking barriers as the first Black woman to practise law in Canada is being recognized by Google.

The search engine's 'doodle' cartoon featured Violet King Henry on its home page on Oct. 18, which would have been her 94th birthday.

She's drawn wearing courtroom attire and holding a legal handbook to commemorate her lifelong legacy.

King Henry's birth date of Oct. 18, 1929, also happens to fall on Persons Day – the day women in Canada were historically defined under Canada's highest court of appeal as "persons."

"My mother's legacy serves as a reminder of what one can personally achieve and the impact one can have on other people and institutions if one refuses to accept the limitations imposed by society," said King Henry's daughter, Jo-Anne Henry.

"My heart is full knowing her contribution remains so valuable and this Google doodle is a reminder of her strength and perseverance in the face of adversity.”

King Henry died on March 30, 1982, but now holds the honour of being the first Calgarian featured in one of the search engine's iconic cartoons.

Born in Calgary, she grew up in the northwest community of Sunnyside and attended Crescent Heights High School, where her senior yearbook caption highlighted her desire to become a criminal lawyer.

She went on to become the first Black woman to attend and graduate from the University of Alberta's law school in 1953 and then articled for a firm in Calgary before being called to the bar in 1954.

King Henry began her legal career in Calgary, but later transitioned away from law and moved to Ottawa, where she took on a federal government role with the Citizen and Immigration Department.

After her time in Ontario, she took up an executive position with the YMCA in the United States, becoming the first woman to do so.

Pearl Hayes was one of King Henry's closest friends growing up and throughout her life.

She was overwhelmed with joy when she saw the Google doodle on Tuesday.

"She's made us so proud. I wish she was here because we would enjoy looking at this picture together," Hayes said.

"This just makes me so happy."

Hayes moved to Calgary with her family from Regina as a child alongside her twin sister.

The pair were invited over to King Henry's house for dinner and the friendship grew from there.

"Violet's parents let us stay over for the weekend and we did and that was just the beginning of a beautiful friendship. We have a history of weddings together. Violet and I were my twin sister's bridesmaids and I was Violet's bridesmaid, so the family had just become such a connection," she said.

"She was just a fun-loving person, a good friend and a loyal friend. You couldn't ask for a better friend."

Violet King Henry died on March 30, 1982, but now holds the honour of being the first Calgarian featured in one of the search engine's iconic cartoons.

CONTINUING KING HENRY'S LEGACY

Senait Yohannes, president of the University of Calgary Black Law Students' Association, says having King Henry's story shared on such a large platform shows the incredible contributions she has made to Canada's legal profession.

"I think about the little girls. Not even just little girls, just young people who are being told that because of their identities, they can't do these things or they can't be who they want to be," Yohannes said.

"So it's just kind of an illustration here that if you want to craft the future for yourself that you envisioned, just to do it. Violet was definitely an illustration of that for us."

Other Black Calgary lawyers like David Isilebo agree, stories such as King Henry's are inspiring the next generation of Black professionals.

"I can't imagine what it was like in the '50s and '60s when she was doing it, so just to see how someone like her could reach the heights she reached, I don't know how you can't be inspired to pursue your own dreams," he said.

"We've grown to bigger numbers that there are enough of us that support each other and encourage each other. I didn't have that opportunity when I was coming up, so the fact that we are getting to that point now really goes to show the legacy she built."

The U of C's law faculty installed a portrait of King Henry earlier this year in its largest law classroom.

Violet King Henry's birth date of Oct. 18, 1929, also happens to fall on Persons Day – the day women in Canada were historically defined under Canada's highest court of appeal as "persons."King Henry's home in Sunnyside, located at 518 7 Ave. N.W., now features a plaque with her photo and further information about her life story.

Angela Pucci lives there now and says it's an honour to live at a site where so many barriers were broken.

"The fact that Violet King Henry grew up here and with all of her adversities that she could have come across is so incredible," Pucci said.

"I have two daughters, so it was lovely to be able to share her story and her climb to where she got to with my kids."