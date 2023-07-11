'Guns and gangs': Alberta First Nation gets federal cash for gang suppression

Tsuut’ina Chief Roy Whitney, left to right, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Tsuut’ina Police Chief Keith Blake appear at a funding announcement on the Tsuut’ina Nation, near Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland) Tsuut’ina Chief Roy Whitney, left to right, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Tsuut’ina Police Chief Keith Blake appear at a funding announcement on the Tsuut’ina Nation, near Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina