Health Minister Jason Copping positive for COVID-19

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now isolating.

Copping announced on social media Monday that after displaying "mild symptoms last week" he took a rapid test, which showed a positive result.

"I am now isolating at home. Please stay home if you have symptoms, and take a rapid test if you can," he wrote.

"I urge any Albertan who hasn't gotten immunized or still needs a booster to consider doing so. Reports suggest fully vaccinated individuals are 19 times less likely to end up in the hospital with Omicron than unvaccinated individuals."

The province reported Monday 15,886 cases over the weekend, including 6,293 cases on Friday, 5,407 on Saturday and 4,186 cases on Sunday. The province also reported 23 new deaths over the last 72 hours, including a child between the ages of five and nine.

There are 1,007 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 94 in ICU.

Albertans with at least two vaccinations who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate for five days or until symptoms subside, whichever is longer. Those without a vaccination must isolate for 10 days or until feeling better, whichever is longer.