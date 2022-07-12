Heat warning in effect for Calgary as temperatures expected to reach 30 C

Heat warning in effect for Calgary as temperatures expected to reach 30 C

Visitors to Stampede Park are encouraged to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and take breaks from sun exposure this week as heat warnings have been issued for Calgary and throughout southern Alberta. Visitors to Stampede Park are encouraged to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and take breaks from sun exposure this week as heat warnings have been issued for Calgary and throughout southern Alberta.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says

Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina