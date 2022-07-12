Heat warning in effect for Calgary as temperatures hit 30

The sun is shining on the Stampede city but the return of blistering conditions carries with it significant health concerns.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Calgary and areas of southern Alberta as the temperature is expected to hover around 30 C (86 F) on Tuesday, with overnight lows of roughly 15 C (59 F) offering little reprieve in the days to come

The warning comes as Calgarians and tourists flock to the Calgary Stampede, which is back at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

With how packed the Stampede Park midway gets with people milling about, it will be even hotter for those in the thick of the crowd.

Heat stroke can affect anyone, but people over the age of 50 are more at-risk as are those with pre-existing lung, kidney, or heart conditions. Heat stroke warning signs include dizziness, headaches, nausea or rapid heartbeat and breathing.

Staying hydrated is crucial during a heatwave.

Unlike previous years, mobile water refill stations are not available on the Stampede grounds. A Calgary Stampede employee told CTV News that visitors can bring a water bottle to the park and refill it in the permanent buildings on Stampede Park including the Nutrien Western Event Centre or the Big Four Building.

“We just recommend people find shelter as much as you can, obviously it’s nice to be out on a sunny day, but getting into the hottest part of the day, really important to stay cool,” said Kristen Anderson, a spokesperson for the Calgary Stampede.

Some of those places include buildings on the ground and even the big Ferris wheel which has air conditioning inside the cars.

Misting stations are scattered throughout the park as well as shaded seating areas.

Animals involved in Stampede aren’t immune to the heat.

Extra fans have been added for the cattle and sheep in the agriculture area and there are shaded spots for the animals competing in the rodeo as well as misting stations like the ones on the grounds.

“This is at the heart of what Stampede does, so making sure the animals are safe and comfortable while they’re here is a big part of what we do and what the owners do while they’re caring for their animals while they’re here,” said Kristina Barnes, manager of agriculture and western events for the Calgary Stampede.

As for attendees and anyone else spending extended periods of time outside, Environment and Climate Change Canada said to pay attention to the warning signs of heat stroke.

“So often we talk about the vulnerable people like elderly and children and stuff with heat, but it’s everyone, it’s the 25-year-olds in the outfits going to Cowboys, it’s everyone who could be affected by heat, so it’s important for everyone to take it seriously,” said Sara Hoffman, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Other preventative measures to reduce the risk of heat stroke include:

Wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing;

Spending time indoors;

Wearing sunscreen with an 50 SPF level or stronger; and,

Avoid drinking too many sugary or alcoholic drinks, which can lead to dehydration.

The scorching conditions are expected to last until Saturday, with highs of 31 C expected on Wednesday and Friday.