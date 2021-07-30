CALGARY -- A heat warning was issued by Environment Canada for Calgary Friday afternoon.

With temperatures expected to average between 29 degrees and 35 degrees over the weekend, and night time lows between 14 and 20 degrees, Environment Canada suggests the following precautions:

* Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day;

* Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible;

* Drink water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated;

* Check for children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Don't leave a person or a pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time;

* Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, (high temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness; and

* Pay attention to vulnerable people, including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

Heat warnings were also issued for many communities across southern Alberta, including Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Drumheller, Three Hills, Hanna, Coronation, Oyen, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River and more.

For more heat health advice, visit here.