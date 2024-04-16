Heavy, wet snow blankets Calgary, warmup not expected until Sunday
As expected, a frontal system brought rain to southern Alberta, then heavy, wet snow into the region late Monday and early Tuesday.
An embedded low settled around the Calgary area, and with an atmospheric temperature profile around freezing, the early snow was very dense with water-packed around the snowflake nuclei.
Unusually warm weekend conditions allowed surfaces like roadways to retain enough heat that initial snow melted on roads while it collected on natural surfaces and vehicles.
This system will track east throughout the day Tuesday, with the leading edge still warm enough that the precipitation will be rain, before the colder air mass behind it drops the temperature.
North winds will remain strong on Tuesday and Wednesday at around 20 to 40 kilometres per hour.
Temperatures are also expected to remain well below seasonal until the end of the week, with daytime highs between nine and 11 C below average until Friday.
Another strong ridge of high pressure will move in by the end of the weekend, at the same time a polar air mass will sink south over parts of eastern Canada.
LIVE @ 4 EDT
Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The family of a Victoria, B.C., woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand is pleading for help as medical bills pile up.
Ontario woman charged almost $7,000 for 20-minute taxi ride abroad
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she'd been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
Half of Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque: Equifax
As Canadians deal with a crushing housing shortage, high rental prices and inflationary price pressures, now Equifax Canada is warning that Canadian consumers are increasingly under stress from the surging cost of living.
Inmate who escaped from N.B. prison has long history of violent crimes
An inmate who escaped from Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., on Saturday evening has a long history of violent crimes and a history of escaping custody.
Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March
The annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons is launching flatbread pizzas nationally in a bid to pick up more afternoon and evening customers.
Thousands of dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from Ottawa Valley restaurant
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of "several thousand" dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from an Upper Ottawa Valley restaurant last week.
NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station
NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station.
