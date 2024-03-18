Here are the Calgary construction projects that could affect your commute
With construction season beginning in Calgary, the city has several projects planned to upgrade infrastructure throughout downtown over the next few months.
From bridge rehabilitations and flood mitigation to work on the Green Line LRT and new event centre, city crews will be busy in 2024, but the upgrades could result in headaches for Calgary drivers.
The city said these construction projects will likely cause delays and congestion due to reduced lanes, lower speed limits and detours.
Here are some of the projects set to begin this year.
Fourth Avenue Flyover Rehabilitation
The city will upgrade the Fourth Avenue Flyover, resulting in intermittent lane closures.
Calgary's Fourth Avenue Flyover. (Source: City of Calgary)
The city is spending $12.5 million to “help the bridge continue to provide safe and reliable service for decades to come.”
The bridge, connecting Memorial Drive to downtown, was originally built in 1982 and is the city’s longest bridge structure.
Work is expected to begin in April, with some lane closures to allow contractors to replace and upgrade the bridge’s guardrails.
Closures will include:
- Single-lane closures from April 2 to 5, outside of the morning and afternoon rush hours;
- A complete closure of the flyover from April 5 at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on April 8; and
- A partial closure, with one lane of the flyover back open to traffic starting on April 8. Both lanes will reopen during Stampede, but will then go back to a single-lane until the project is complete.
The lane closures will continue through the fall of 2025.
Mission Bridge Rehabilitation
The city plans to rehabilitate the Mission Bridge, conducting major repairs and improving the bridge for pedestrians and cyclists.
The Mission Bridge located along 4 Street S.W. at the south end of the Mission District. (Source: City of Calgary)
The bridge, located along Fourth Street S.W. at the south end of the Mission District, was originally built in 1915 and last upgraded in 1987.
“Major rehabilitation is needed now to help extend the bridge’s lifespan for additional decades,” the city said in a news release.
Alongside the repair work, crews will also add multi-use pathways to the bridge.
Construction is set to begin in the spring and continue through the end of 2025. The bridge will be closed to vehicles for about six months, starting in the fall.
Green Line LRT & Event Centre
Work on the Green Line LRT has already begun in downtown Calgary, but construction is expected to ramp up later this year.
City crews work on the Beltline Downtown Utility Relocation as part of preliminary work on the Green Line LRT. (Source: CIty of Calgary)
The first phase of the new train line will include 18 kilometres of track from Shepard, in southeast Calgary, to Eau Claire.
Construction of stations, tracks and tunnels is expected to begin later on in 2024. The main construction is expected to take approximately six years.
The city also plans on sharing designs for the upcoming event centre and breaking ground in 2024.
The Culture & Entertainment District, located in east Victoria Park, will house a community ice rink along with outdoor and indoor gathering spaces.
The project also includes an underpass under Sixth Street S.E.
Flood mitigation, wastewater collection
Construction of the Sunnyside flood barrier is expected to begin along Memorial Drive in the summer and continue into 2025.
A map shows work for the Memorial Parkway Program, which includes the Sunnyside Flood Barrier Project. (Source: City of Calgary)
The project is meant to help protect homes and businesses from flooding damage.
The Inglewood Sanitary Trunk project is underway on the north and south sides of the Bow River, west of Zoo Road N.E., and is expected to continue into summer 2025.
The city said the existing trunk that carries wastewater from north Calgary, Airdrie and Cochrane to the Bonnybrook Wastewater Treatment Plant, is nearing capacity.
The new trunk will supplement sanitary service in Inglewood, Ramsay and surrounding communities.
Plan ahead
The City of Calgary is encouraging drivers to plan for road closures and potential delays.
“Commuters are advised to allow extra travel time and use alternate routes and modes of transportation or carpool when possible,” the city said in a news release.
These are just a few of the construction projects planned for 2024. The city said it will provide updates on individual projects and tips to get around throughout the year.
Visit the city’s website for up-to-date information about road closures and detours.
