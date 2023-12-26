Here's how to shop safely on Boxing Day according to Calgary police

As Calgarians get set to hit the stores to try and snag Boxing Day deals, the Calgary Police Service is sharing some tips on how to stay safe and prevent crime while making purchases.

If you’re shopping in-store, avoid leaving purchases unattended in your vehicle. Keep your valuables with you or secure them out of sight, lock your vehicle and park in well-lit areas.

Be sure to keep wallets and phones in inside pockets or purses close to your body.

For online purchases, you can protect yourself by keeping your operating system, browser and anti-virus software up to date.

Create strong passwords for the websites you’re shopping on and update them often.

For person-to-person deals, such as Facebook Marketplace or Kijiji transactions, meet in person in a public place. You should also bring a friend or family member with you.

Inspect whatever you are buying before paying for it.

Calgary Police Service district offices can also help facilitate deals. Police don’t actively monitor the transactions, but they can be close by if help is needed.

Police also suggest avoiding wire money services for these transactions. Also, never share your personal or banking information.

“Use common sense. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” police said in a news release.

If you’re expecting deliveries, install security cameras, smart doorbells or a locking mail or delivery box. You can also arrange for neighbours to collect packages if you are not home.

Deliveries can often be picked up in person as well.

🛒 Getting ready to shop for #BoxingDay? Before you do, here are some helpful tips to make sure you get the best deal & none of the scam.



For more holiday crime prevention tips, visit:

“The holidays are often exciting and busy for Calgarians,” Sgt. Nick Wilsher of the Calgary Police Service crime prevention team.

“Crimes of opportunity can present themselves when people are distracted or constantly on the go. We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season and take steps to protect themselves and their properties.”

If you believe you’ve been a victim of a crime, report it to the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, or online at calgarypolice.ca.