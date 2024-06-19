CALGARY
Calgary

    • Here’s why there will be wrestling in a parking lot in Kensington Saturday night

    CanAm Wrestling returns to Kensington Village Saturday night at 6 p.m. There will also be a Friday night fight card at the Elks Club in Okotoks.
    Saturday night wrestling in Kensington worked so well last fall that the grapplers are returning for a follow-up summer solstice card this weekend in both Calgary and Okotoks.

    Saturday, the world heritage heavyweight championship will be on the line when champion Deryck Crossee “Show Killer” takes on “The Runaway Rebel” Aaron Sixx in a no-disqualification match.

    Other fights on the card include CanAm world tag team champions “Mr. Beefy Goodness” Vance Nevada and “God of Thunder” Andy Anderson, world women’s’ champion “The Matriarch” Sage Mo and world junior heavyweight Travis Cole.

    Other fighters on the card include “Cheetahbear” Jude Dawkins, “The Man of Two Minds” Jack Pride, “Big Business” Sydney Steele, and others.

    The fight will take place in the lot at 1204 Kensington Rd. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the fights start at 7 p.m.

    Many of the same fighters will be in Okotoks Friday night at the Okotoks Elks Club,  at 58 Elizabeth St., starting at 6 p.m.

     

    For tickets to either night, go here.

