Hidden gems, highway calls, lots of Ralph Klein: The candidates looking to lead the UCP
After a long summer of speeches, meet and greets and heated debate, the UCP leadership race is now less than three weeks away.
Seven candidates are competing to take the party's top spot — and enter the premier's office — on Oct. 6.
For those Albertans who are still undecided (or for those who have already cast a ballot but are curious if Leela Aheer listens to audiobooks), we've prepped a candidate questionnaire to help you get to know the people running.
All seven are listed below in alphabetical order.
We've asked the campaigns to keep their answers short and sweet.
LEELA AHEER
Age:
51, soon to be 52.
Political experience:
Door knocking since the age of 14. Mayoral, PC campaigns in Chestermere-Rocky view. Elected MLA since 2015. Shadow minister for energy, education, children's services and status of women. Minister of multiculturalism and status of women in 2019. Kicked out for standing my ground and upholding my values.
Professional experience:
Professional musician and singer, owner and operator of Aheer Studios Performance, owner and operator of five successful businesses.
Education:
Bachelor degree in music at the University of Manitoba. Chestermere High School. Conrich Elementary.
Favourite Alberta restaurant:
House of Malkeet Aheer.
What's on the radio while you drive the QE2?:
I am always on the phone. Also listening to Indian in the Cabinet by Jody Wilson-Raybould.
Hidden Albertan gem (person, place or thing):
This is like asking to pick a favourite colour in the rainbow. I have met so many wonderful Albertans and visited so many beautiful places being a minister.
Albertan idol:
The Hon. Lois Mitchell and her husband, the late Doug Mitchell. I have known them for a very long time and seeing her being appointed as Lt. Governor was one of the most poignant moments of my life.
It's a sunny day in southern Alberta. You can go anywhere or do anything. What's the plan?:
Walking with my dogs, meeting everyone on the pathways and having great canine conversations (I take my dogs everywhere)!
If you had to live in another province, where would you move and why?:
I am an Albertan born and raised — it is my happy place. Second is B.C. for their fruits and the Okanagan Lake.
Reasons you want to lead the UCP:
Conservative Albertans are a very diverse group of people. There is a culture shift right now and the world needs people who are fiscally conservative and socially compassionate. I would be honoured to represent the province that I was born and raised in and that I love with all my heart.
First policy move as premier:
Re-index AISH, seniors benefits, open the war-room books, pause the curriculum, reunite the caucus, listen to the caucus, listen to Albertans and gain back their confidence and the confidence of government. We need to earn Albertans' respect and trust.
Leela Aheer's campaign website can be viewed here.
BRIAN JEAN
Age:
59.
Political experience:
UCP co-founder. Conservative Party of Canada MP for a decade. Wildrose MLA and leader. UCP MLA.
Professional experience:
Lawyer. Businessman. Salesperson. Printer. Farm labourer. Equipment operator. Trapper.
Education:
MBA and LLB, B. Sc. Did most of my high school as a boarder at Prairie Bible in Three Hills, Alta.
Favourite Alberta restaurant:
Moose Factory.
What's on the radio while you drive the QE2?:
Calgary news radio.
Hidden Albertan gem (person, place or thing):
The sand dunes of northern Alberta.
Albertan idol:
My late mother. She was a Fort McMurray icon and a pioneer in so many things.
It's a sunny day in southern Alberta. You can go anywhere or do anything. What's the plan?:
Horseback riding in the foothills. Visiting Drumheller is nice, too, now that I have a three-year-old.
If you had to live in another province, where would you move and why?:
I wouldn’t move out of Alberta. Other provinces are nice to visit or vacation in. I served Albertans in Ottawa for a decade: I wouldn’t live there.
Reasons you want to lead the UCP:
Give Albertans more autonomy. Give them more control over their own lives as a way to make them the happiest, the healthiest, the most free and the most prosperous people in Canada and the world.
First policy move as premier:
Serve legal notice to the prime minister and the premiers that Alberta is invoking Section 46 of the Constitution Act and forcing formal constitutional negotiations. We need to change the Constitution to increase Alberta’s autonomy and roll back the disastrous actions of Justin Trudeau.
Brian Jean's campaign website can be viewed here.
TODD LOEWEN
Age:
55.
Political experience:
I was first elected as an MLA in 2015 for the Wildrose Party and re-elected in 2019 as a UCP MLA. I was UCP caucus chair for two years. I have served for just over seven years now.
Professional experience:
I’ve had an outfitting and guiding business, bringing in clients from all over the world, for 29 years. I have also farmed, but lately I haven’t been as active, though I still have a small beekeeping operation.
Education:
I received my diploma from Hillside High School in Valleyview. The education for the businesses and farming operations I have operated were a result of on-the-job training
Favourite Alberta restaurant:
I absolutely love to eat, so this is a tough one. When the legislature is sitting, I enjoy places like Meat and Pampas, but I also enjoy every type of ethnic food. We have many good restaurants in my constituency that I enjoy, too. I’m pretty thrifty and time-conscious, so while I’m travelling I often stop at fast-food places.
What's on the radio while you drive the QE2?:
I'm usually on the phone so the Bluetooth hogs my truck speakers. But when I get a chance to listen to radio, it's usually a country station, '80s rock or talk radio.
Hidden Albertan gem (person, place or thing):
There are so many! Kakwa Falls are the tallest in Alberta, but it's a bit of a backwoods trek to get there. The Peace River Valley at Dunvegan for scenery and history. And if you are ever passing the Crooked Creek Store or the Bear Country Inn in Wanham, stop for donuts.
Albertan idol:
The obvious answer is my dad. He passed away last year, but he was an inspiration to my entire family. To pick a more commonly known name, I'd say Ralph Klein. I admired his no-nonsense attitude and his resolve. He wasn’t perfect, but he was the same man-of-the-people in the legislature as he was at a pub.
It's a sunny day in southern Alberta. You can go anywhere or do anything. What's the plan?:
I’ll be busy! Visit family and friends, look for some of the prairie wildlife, a visit to Waterton Park and if Taber corn is on, a cob... or more!
If you had to live in another province, where would you move and why?:
I can't imagine living in another province other than Alberta. Born and raised here, it’s home. If I had to answer though, I’d be torn between northern Saskatchewan (because its similar to the Peace Country where I live now) and the mountains in B.C. I do enjoy the Rockies.
Reasons you want to lead the UCP:
I believe in conservative principles and I believe they are more relevant to today's world than ever. I was heartbroken to see our government losing its way and causing people to lose trust in us. Albertans want conservatism they can trust. I believe I can restore that.
First policy move as premier:
Several things to start simultaneously. Alberta Pension Plan and working toward strengthening Alberta’s position in confederation. Complete investigation into Alberta’s COVID response. Accountability act with functional recall legislation. Work on an Alberta constitution.
Todd Loewen's campaign website can be viewed here.
RAJAN SAWHNEY
Age:
51.
Political experience:
Elected for the first time in 2019 in Calgary-North East. Minister of community and social services (April 2019-July 2021) and minister of transportation (July 2021 to June 2022 — stepped aside to be a candidate).
Professional experience:
20 years as a business development executive in the oil and gas industry. Economist at the Alberta Energy Regulator. Most recently, before election: vice-president of business development at FRACMOD (hydraulic fracture modelling).
Education:
BA economics (University of Calgary), MBA (University of Calgary).
Favourite Alberta restaurant:
Denny's. Lots of gluten-free options for the kids.
What's on the radio while you drive the QE2?:
A podcast, RED FM or easy rock stations.
Hidden Albertan gem (person, place or thing):
Aujla's Pub in Skyview (in) Calgary N.E. (is) a great place to watch the hockey game, have some delicious Indian cuisine and spend time with friends (or the campaign team)!
Albertan idol:
If it's a political figure, then Peter Lougheed is someone I admire. Otherwise, it will always be my mom. My idols are usually the everyday, ordinary yet extraordinary women in my life!
It's a sunny day in southern Alberta. You can go anywhere or do anything. What's the plan?:
I will head downtown to Prince's Island Park with the kids and then plan to meet friends and family at Edworthy Park in the evening for a BBQ, karaoke and some soccer and cricket!
If you had to live in another province, where would you move and why?:
It's an unthinkable thought. I have not been to the east coast yet so maybe I could be enticed to live in P.E.I. because I hear it's unspeakably beautiful, close to the water and the setting for Anne of Green Gables.
Reasons you want to lead the UCP:
Alberta has been home all my life and we are on the cusp of a new economy. There are many challenges, from education to quality of life to business policy. We can upgrade services like health care and increase support for the vulnerable, all while saving for the future and eliminating debt.
First policy move as premier:
Equalization. The formula is up in 18 months. We will draft our preferred formula and I’ll build consensus with the six other con. premiers. Legault wants to get Quebec off equalization, so I’ll talk to him, too. We can do this without reopening the constitution or passing antagonistic legislation.
Rajan Sawhney's campaign website can be viewed here.
REBECCA SCHULZ
Age:
38 (Some ask if that’s young, and I say it’s around the same age that premiers Lougheed and Wall became leaders of their respective parties).
Political experience:
I started working in politics in 2009 in (Saskatchewan premier) Brad Wall’s office. I worked there for three years, but have been involved in federal and provincial politics on campaigns and as a volunteer ever since. I ran for the UCP nomination in 2018 and became an MLA and minister of children’s services in 2019.
Professional experience:
My first job was at my small-town café, and I started my professional career at SaskEnergy. I went on to work in insurance, education and post-secondary before running to be an MLA.
Education:
Master of arts in communications (wrote my thesis on how media covered Danielle Smith and Allison Redford in 2012). Bachelor of arts, honours from U of S. Started kindergarten at Grayson School, then middle school at St. Henry’s in Melville, Sask., then graduated from Schell School in Holdfast, Sask., with about 10 kids in my class.
Favourite Alberta restaurant:
So many — the list is too long! I try to support restaurants in my riding (like Kildare’s) whenever I can. But my best meal on the campaign trail was the braised pork belly rice bowl at Grouchy Daddy’s in Olds.
What's on the radio while you drive the QE2?:
Audiobooks or country (some of my favourite Albertans are Brett Kissel, High Valley, Paul Brandt and Tenille Townes).
Hidden Albertan gem (person, place or thing):
Small-town events like the Pollockville Hardgrass Bronc Match — both for the event and the people. Also the Blackwood Coffee Co. in Claresholm — Brian is wonderful, but so is the coffee and gluten-free food.
Albertan idol:
There are so many everyday Albertans that I admire for their entrepreneurial spirit, and help-your-neighbour attitude, but I also have a lot of respect for Ralph Klein.
It's a sunny day in southern Alberta. You can go anywhere or do anything. What's the plan?:
Drive south through farmland and foothills through Turner Valley, Black Diamond and Longview. Grab coffee (and beef jerky), then head through Crowsnest Pass and do a hike (Ptarmigan Cirque or something short enough for the kids), then back through Kananaskis.
If you had to live in another province, where would you move and why?:
I chose Alberta and don’t want to be anywhere else.
Reasons you want to lead the UCP:
I love Alberta and want to see us reach our full potential. This means relentless pursuit of economic growth and opportunity, while putting the people of the province first. Albertans want vision, common sense and a conservative party — and leader — they can be proud of.
First policy move as premier:
The first bill would be our “Planning for the Future Act” directing 35 per cent of the surplus to the Heritage Savings Trust Fund, 35 per cent toward debt and 30 per cent to address affordability and investment attraction. The first policy changes would be to address health care.
Rebecca Schulz's campaign website can be viewed here.
DANIELLE SMITH
Age:
51.
Political experience:
Started in politics as PC President of the U of C Campus PC club. Elected CBE trustee in 1998. Elected Wildrose leader in 2009 and leader of the Official Opposition and MLA for Highwood in 2012.
Professional experience:
Business advocate at the Canadian Property Rights Research Institute. Canadian Federation of Independent Business and Alberta Enterprise Group. Media commentator. TV and radio host. Restaurant owner.
Education:
BAs in English and economics from the University of Calgary.
Favourite Alberta restaurant:
Longview Steakhouse.
What's on the radio while you drive the QE2?:
Silence. I’m usually a passenger and making phone calls.
Hidden Albertan gem (person, place or thing):
Crowsnest Pass.
Albertan idol:
Ralph Klein.
It's a sunny day in southern Alberta. You can go anywhere or do anything. What's the plan?:
Walk with my husband David and my two dogs in the Mercer lands in High River.
If you had to live in another province, where would you move and why?:
Nowhere else. Alberta can’t be beat.
Reasons you want to lead the UCP:
I want to make sure Alberta retains its unique character as the most welcoming place in the world, where anyone from any background and any place can come to and find acceptance, freedom and success.
First policy move as premier:
I will commence an immediate 30-day facility audit of Alberta Health Services to identify ways to dramatically expand surge capacity in time for the fall respiratory virus season, and to develop a plan to utilize rural hospitals at full capacity to help clear the surgical backlog.
Danielle Smith's campaign website can be viewed here.
TRAVIS TOEWS
Age:
57.
Political experience:
MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti. Minister of finance and president of the treasury board for the Province of Alberta. Canadian Cattle Association president. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation committee. Country of Origin Labelling Canadian working group at the World Trade Organization in Geneva.
Professional experience:
Owner/general manager at a commercial cattle operation and an oilfield environmental company. Chartered Professional Accountant. Heavy equipment operator.
Education:
Beaverlodge Elementary School. Beaverlodge Regional High School. NAIT.
Favourite Alberta restaurant:
Vintage Chop in Calgary.
What's on the radio while you drive the QE2?:
Any classic country music station.
Hidden Albertan gem (person, place or thing):
Rio Grande Rodeo.
Albertan idol:
Singer/songwriter Ian Tyson.
It's a sunny day in southern Alberta. You can go anywhere or do anything. What's the plan?:
Fly fishing in the Crowsnest Pass.
If you had to live in another province, where would you move and why?:
Saskatchewan has always been a close ally of Alberta culturally and in terms of its agricultural heritage. There are many close ties between our provinces and so — if I had to move away from Alberta — I'd live there.
Reasons you want to lead the UCP:
I never aspired to political life, but that changed when the NDP were elected and began to radically change the foundations of our province. I'm running because I want my 11 grandchildren to have the same opportunities that my wife and I have had. We need stable, responsible, proven leadership.
First policy move as premier:
Order a review of the health care credentialling process. We have a capacity crisis and there are thousands of Albertans who received training in another jurisdiction but can't get a job within our system. We have to find a way to safely and expeditiously on-board foreign-trained professionals.
Travis Toews' campaign website can be viewed here.
