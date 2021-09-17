High influenza cases and COVID-19 too much of a risk, Calgary pharmacist says
While the province is working to emphasize the vital importance of COVID-19 vaccination, health care workers are getting ready for the return of another seasonal campaign.
Starting in October, Alberta Health Services (AHS) will be offering influenza shots to all Albertans six months of age and older, free of charge.
An online booking system for appointments is yet to arrive, but officials say vaccination remains the best defence against infection and illness.
That's despite provincial data showing zero lab-confirmed cases of influenza across all five health zones between Sept. 27, 2020 and April 3, 2021.
The previous season saw 8,470 lab-confirmed cases of influenza, 1,605 hospitalizations, 161 ICU admissions and 41 deaths.
Earlier this year, experts said it was likely that the measures used to prevent COVID-19 infection – physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and other protocol – were effective against influenza too.
Even with that in mind, AHS maintains it is still very important for Albertans to acquire their seasonal flu shot.
"The influenza vaccine is the best way to lower your risk of getting influenza and having health problems related to influenza," the agency writes on its website. "It can also help stop you from spreading it to others."
'CAN'T AFFORD TO HAVE THAT HAPPEN'
Pharmacists in Calgary, like Brian Jones who works for Shoppers Drug Mart, says he hopes that people will do the right thing and get their seasonal flu vaccine.
"You could argue we are in a different restrictive atmosphere this year than we were last year," he said during an interview with CTV News. "We were much more restricted last year with what we could and couldn't do."
Now that people are out and about, attending events and meeting with friends, Jones says the risk for spreading influenza and COVID-19 is much higher. When that happens, it could put more pressure on the health care system.
"My worry is that people do end up in ICU, people do end up in hospital with flu – we can't afford to have that happen. Not only for our health care system, but for ourselves. If there's no room in the ICU now, how is there going be more room if we start getting flu?"
Jones believes the health care system won't be able to handle a tough influenza season at the same time that it's fighting COVID-19's fourth wave.
"I can't imagine getting both viruses at the same time or in close proximity to each other. It's hard to say because of the zero cases last year, but people may not feel that urgency, but there will always be that cohort of people who get the flu shots every year."
He thinks it is also unlikely that the government will need to introduce measures and incentives to encourage Albertans to roll up their sleeves once more.
"Who knows how people are feeling? I think the people who have gotten the (COVID-19) vaccine up until the last few weeks have gotten it for the right reason. There hasn't been the $100 on the table, there hasn't been (the idea of) you can't go anywhere without the vaccine."
"I'm hoping that those people that will still get the flu shot will continue the momentum of vaccination and try to get to the end of these restrictions. It's not about COVID-19 per se; it's about the burden to the health care system."
Last flu season, there were approximately 1.6 million doses of vaccine administered to Albertans.
CTV News has reached out to AHS and Alberta Health about the plan for distributing influenza vaccines.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
With 3 days left until election, O'Toole fixates on vote-splitters and deflects questions on his fate
With three days left in the 2021 federal election campaign and polling suggesting a Liberal win maybe the most likely outcome, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was laser-focused on one message Friday: a vote for any party other than his is a vote for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
BREAKING | Deadliest day since February: B.C. reports 11 deaths related to COVID-19
The B.C. government announced another 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, marking the deadliest 24 hours in the province since February.
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
TRUTH TRACKER | Do endorsements from Obama, Clinton constitute election interference?
Endorsements for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from former U.S. president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have raised questions about election interference. But according to the Canada Elections Act, a foreign citizen speaking about the Canadian election does not by itself constitute an instance of undue foreign influence.
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
U.S. FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots
Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra vaccine dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
-
Lack of worker vaccine requirement in Alberta a 'loophole,' says health law expert
That Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program could mean unvaccinated workers will serve customers who were asked to prove their full COVID-19 immunization is either a loophole or an oversight, says a University of Alberta professor.
-
Fiery crash closes highway northwest of Edmonton; status of people involved unknown
Highway 43 near Lac Ste. Anne was closed in both directions late Friday morning after a crash involving a tanker truck.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Deadliest day since February: B.C. reports 11 deaths related to COVID-19
The B.C. government announced another 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, marking the deadliest 24 hours in the province since February.
-
Fentanyl and guns seized from supposedly unoccupied basement suite in Surrey
Police in Surrey have seized two firearms and hundreds of grams of fentanyl from a basement suite in the city's Bear Creek neighbourhood that property managers thought was vacant.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Street preacher pleads guilty to assaulting man in Vancouver's West End
A street preacher accused of assaulting a radio producer in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood last year has pleaded guilty.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 102 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
There are now 6,031 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 700 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the B.C. Health Ministry.
-
Police seek suspect after sexual assault on Lochside Trail in Saanich
Police in Saanich are investigating a sexual assault that happened on a trail in the district last week.
-
Remembering the gritty history of a WWII-era air force base at Tofino, B.C.
For anyone who’s ever visited the spectacular setting of Long Beach, near Tofino, it’s hard for them to imagine at one point the area was used for a very different purpose other than relaxation.
Atlantic
-
N.S. fire marshal says camper fire that killed Amherst family was accidental
The cause of the tragic trailer fire in Millvale, N.S., that killed a family of six has been ruled accidental.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, active cases drop to 162
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 162.
-
N.B. reports 57 cases of COVID-19; requires students be vaccinated for intramurals, extracurriculars
New Brunswick Public Health is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday while also announcing new measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in schools, including requiring all eligible students to get vaccinated if they wanted to participate in indoor or outdoor intramurals or extracurricular activities.
Toronto
-
Ontario health minister says premier has 'been around' after last public appearance three weeks ago
In the three weeks since Ontario unveiled its vaccine certificate program, Premier Doug Ford has been notably absent from the public eye, with the exception of videos posted to social media and a virtual address last week in Toronto.
-
Homeless encampment clearings cost the City of Toronto more than $1.5 million this summer
The City of Toronto spent more than $1.5 million on staffing, landscaping and fencing public parks in order to clear homeless encampments this summer.
-
Second suspect wanted in death of Western University student from Barrie, Ont.
Police in London, Ont. are expected to lay an additional charge in relation to the death of Gabriel Neil, but are still looking for the suspect.
Ottawa
-
Kanata councillor wants answers on school bus cancellations
An Ottawa councillor is demanding to know why so many school bus routes have been cancelled in the Kanata and Stittsville area this month, as school bus operators deal with a driver shortage.
-
Temporary COVID-19 testing clinic opening at McNabb Arena this weekend as testing demand increases
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the earliest appointment available at the CHEO Community Assessment Clinic at Brewer Arena was Sunday morning.
-
ATV driver killed in crash in Finch, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 12 in Finch just before 8 a.m. Friday.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.' Friends identified him as Stefanos Govas, a 39-year-old athlete.
-
Nailbiters: Quebec ridings to watch in Monday's federal election
The federal election is on Monday, and while some polls suggest not much will change on Quebec's electoral map, there remain a few battlegrounds that could swing.
-
Montreal police seek public's help to solve killing of elderly man after violent home invasion
Police say the suspects broke into the 75-year-old man's apartment in LaSalle and assaulted him before fleeing the scene.
Kitchener
-
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
-
Pandemic burnout growing among frontline healthcare workers
Pandemic burnout among frontline healthcare workers is growing, even pushing some to find new careers.
-
Stratford resident concerned by 'shocking' voicemail during election campaign
A Stratford resident is raising concerns about what he calls a "shocking" voicemail he received from a local campaign team leading up to Monday's election.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm two people died in plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Two people were killed in a plane crash Thursday near Sundridge, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Northern Ontario teacher reprimanded for allowing wild party with students in 2017
A vice-principal at Phelps Public School in Redbridge, Ont., has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT).
-
Ontario Nurses' Association, Algoma Public Health working on new collective agreement
A total of 85 public health nurses, registered nurses and nurse practitioners at Algoma Public Health Unit began mandatory conciliation Friday with their employer as they seek to negotiate a new collective agreement.
Winnipeg
-
88 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Friday; more than half not vaccinated
Manitoba has recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, along with one more death added to the total.
-
Original Pancake House on Pembina closes after 63 years
A restaurant that has been in operation in Winnipeg for 63 years is no more.
-
Missing woman last seen in North End: Winnipeg Police
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old woman missing for nearly two weeks.
Regina
-
7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 472 new cases
Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
'Hit a critical point': SHA to temporarily slow elective procedures in Sask.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority's Emergency Operations Centre directed leaders and care teams to move to a second phase of surge plans that include a temporary slowdown of elective procedures province-wide.
-
Delta variant, unvaccinated cases driving COVID-19 spread in Sask.
Rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – fuelled by the Delta variant and transmission among unvaccinated residents – have led to further COVID-19 restrictions being implemented in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. holds Canada’s highest COVID-19 case rate by far, data shows
Saskatchewan’s far north COVID-19 case rate in the last seven days is sitting at 1,180 per 100,000 people – the highest across Canada.
-
Proof of vaccination QR code causing concerns for aging Sask. population
As the province prepares to roll out proof of vaccination, some are concerned that the aging portion of Saskatchewan’s population may not be able to easily adapt to the QR code that is planned on being used.
-
7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 472 new cases
Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.