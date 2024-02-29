CALGARY
Calgary

    • Highway 1 reopens between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C.

    A photo of the Trans-Canada taken Thursday, Feb.29, 2024 at 12:42 p.m.by a security camera at Rogers Pass, about 72 km east of Revelstoke. The highway reopened Thursday afternoon in both directions. (Photo: X@DriveBC) A photo of the Trans-Canada taken Thursday, Feb.29, 2024 at 12:42 p.m.by a security camera at Rogers Pass, about 72 km east of Revelstoke. The highway reopened Thursday afternoon in both directions. (Photo: X@DriveBC)
    Highway 1 reopened in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., Thursday afternoon.

    The highway was closed Wednesday due to a high avalanche hazard as the area was hit by a sizable snowfall that some estimated to be over 40 centimetres in a little over 12 hours time.

    The highway was still closed at 8 a.m. Thursday, but a few hours later, the westbound lanes were opened, followed shortly after noon by eastbound lanes.

    “Continue to expect winter driving conditions in the area,” @DriveBC said on X.

    Over 140 kilometres of Highway 1 between Revelstoke, B.C. and Golden, B.C. were closed Wednesday due to avalanche risk. (Photo: X@DriveBC)

