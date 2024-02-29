Highway 1 reopens between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C.
Highway 1 reopened in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., Thursday afternoon.
The highway was closed Wednesday due to a high avalanche hazard as the area was hit by a sizable snowfall that some estimated to be over 40 centimetres in a little over 12 hours time.
The highway was still closed at 8 a.m. Thursday, but a few hours later, the westbound lanes were opened, followed shortly after noon by eastbound lanes.
“Continue to expect winter driving conditions in the area,” @DriveBC said on X.
Over 140 kilometres of Highway 1 between Revelstoke, B.C. and Golden, B.C. were closed Wednesday due to avalanche risk. (Photo: X@DriveBC)
