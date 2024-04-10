Highwood shooting leaves victim in critical condition

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the northwest community of Highwood.

Police and EMS were called to Hartford Road near Hendon Drive around 11 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of gunshots.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot. They were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Officers could later be seen examining the ground and the lawns on the east side of the street.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Police believe it is a targeted incident.