A hiker was confirmed dead by Lake Louise RCMP Friday evening, after his body was recovered on Mt. Temple in Banff National Park.

The 70-year-old man from Winnipeg was reported overdue to Banff National Park Dispatch Thursday around 7 p.m., by another hiking party.

The hikers were on the southwest ridge scrambling route, on Mount Temple.

Parks Canada Visitor Safety was able to to spot the unresponsive hiker during a helicopter search, but fading light forced them to suspend their recovery efforts until first light Friday morning, when they returned and recovered the body.

The man, whose name was not released, was hiking alone at the time.