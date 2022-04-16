'Historical artifact': Calgary man buys old transit bus for historic restoration project
A passion that started in junior high has now become reality for a young Calgary man who has a special place in his heart for one of the most essential city services.
Nick Blonski is part of a group in the city that are auto enthusiasts, but they're not interested in fast and flashy sports cars.
"A lot of people don't know this, but there is a whole community of us in this city that keeps track of all the buses and all the trains and kind of documents them online," Blonski said during an interview with CTV News.
He says his love for the vehicles that made up Calgary Transit's fleet for approximately 40 years began when he got into playing bus simulation games.
"There was no particular reason why I played them; I just played them because I thought they looked fun," he said.
"I played them so much that I started to get an interest in buses because of that and started to pay attention to the buses that ran in real life here in Calgary."
Blonski says his interest took him to start taking photos of the buses while in service and learning all he could about the vehicles, their origins and how they've changed over the years.
Part of the hobby that he and his friends enjoy involves looking through the city and area for old buses that might be laying around, unused and forgotten.
That is when Blonski got a hold of his beloved bus, which he calls "1130."
"That was its fleet number with the city," he said.
While Blonski's bus was originally built in 1982, he says it comes from the same series of vehicles that dominated Calgary's roads for between 30 to 40 years.
"This was originally built in 1958-59 and they kept making these until 1986, so they were in production for a really long time," he said.
"Given how iconic it was back then and the fact there's none left now, it's a pretty significant historical artifact."
He says the bus, which had sat on an acreage near Calgary for approximately eight years after it was sold by the city, was in "excellent mechanical condition" and needed very little work to get it going.
"Anything that was broken I fixed on it, but it was just small stuff like the air throttle that I had to replace and a couple of corroded parts here and there.
"Everything else is worthy of passing any safety inspections."
Michael Voss, Blonski's friend who has helped him document the process online, says he's been happy to be a part of the restoration project.
"I was really shocked, I was really excited. I never thought I would actually see this in 2020-21," he said.
"These buses were built to last."
While Blonski can't take any passenger on it because of licencing restrictions, 1130 does have a full complement of seating, all lovingly restored by him and his friends.
But the work on the vehicle isn't done yet, he says.
"Ideally, for long term, I'd like to restore it to what it looked like when it was just refurbished, which was back in around 2004," Blonski said.
"All that rust repaired, all the corrosion repaired, the engine built so that it runs like new."
There's also one part of the iconic vehicle that he'd like to acquire that's so far eluded him.
"Most importantly, the fare box that's inside, I'd like to get an original, blue box like that like all the buses used to have when they were in service."
If you'd like to learn more about Blonski's restoration project – or have a fare box you're willing to part with for a fair price – you can learn more on his website.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Strong argument' to be made what's happening in Ukraine is a genocide, says defence minister
Canada's defence minister Anita Anand says that there's a 'strong argument' to be made that the 'atrocities' in Ukraine occurring at the hands of the Russians amount to genocide.
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.
'Death is a real possibility,' Canadian says of life in Ukraine defence legion
Igor Volzhanin was on a holiday in Ukraine when Russia began its assault. The 34-year-old former tech entrepreneur says he doesn't have military experience but was determined to join the so-called International Legion of Defense of Ukraine
'A new era': Canadians should brace for steep summer gas prices, analyst warns
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.
Experts are predicting a summer of travel chaos. Here's why
Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of cancelled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to under staffing, and the kind of rates for rental cars that make buying a vehicle look cheap.
Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in U.S., Europe
Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds.
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
Teen dies in hospital after assault outside Edmonton high school
A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die
Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.
Edmonton
-
Teen dies in hospital after assault outside Edmonton high school
A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.
-
Fire damages units of 2-storey apartment building Saturday
Edmonton fire needed backup to contain a blaze at a two-storey apartment building Saturday morning.
-
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.
Vancouver
-
Officers who shot knife-wielding man in Richmond were justified, IIO finds
Two police officers who fired seven shots at a man in Richmond last year, striking him four times, were justified in their actions, according to British Columbia's police watchdog.
-
Vancouverites eager to spend time with loved ones in first long weekend without restrictions
It's the first long weekend in two years without any COVID-19 restrictions, and for many, it's a chance to spend time with family and friends.
-
Lost an autographed Rolling Stones jacket? Kelowna RCMP would like to return it
Mounties in Kelowna are looking for the rightful owner of three pieces of autographed memorabilia that were recovered from a storage locker under suspicious circumstances last year.
Atlantic
-
Man killed in shooting on Brunswick Street in Halifax: police
A man was shot and killed in a homicide Saturday morning on Brunswick Street, say Halifax Regional Police.
-
New direction in Saint John for Canada’s oldest continuing farmer’s market
The oldest continuing farmer’s market in Canada is preparing for its next chapter, and taking a page from the architects of an iconic Maritime library building.
-
Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria council unanimously passes motion for affordable housing construction
Some affordable housing projects in Victoria will now be able to skip rezonings or public hearings after city council unanimously passed a motion at a meeting Thursday.
-
Lost an autographed Rolling Stones jacket? Kelowna RCMP would like to return it
Mounties in Kelowna are looking for the rightful owner of three pieces of autographed memorabilia that were recovered from a storage locker under suspicious circumstances last year.
-
'We're just human beings': Former Calgary first responder hopes to help others with PTSD
When Chad Kennedy arrived at a horrific bus crash almost two years ago, he says it sent him into the darkest place he'd ever been in his life.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
-
Where to watch Game 1 of the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers playoff series
The Toronto Raptors are back in the NBA playoffs after missing out on the post-season last year.
-
Five men injured after drive-by shooting in Toronto
Multiple people have injuries following a drive-by shooting in Scarborough overnight, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Thwarted Tennessee kidnapping shows that viral hand signal, popularized in Quebec, is saving lives
A woman in Tennessee flashed the hand sign at a convenience store. The fact that both the woman and the passerby knew it gives the Montreal sisters who popularized the signal hope that it's really becoming widespread.
-
Montrealer details alleged pickpocketing caught on camera; TikTok video gets almost 7 million views
A Montreal musician who believes she was pickpocketed at a local cafe has taken her case public in a video detailing the alleged incident that has now been viewed millions of times.
-
Experts are predicting a summer of travel chaos. Here's why
Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of cancelled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to under staffing, and the kind of rates for rental cars that make buying a vehicle look cheap.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged with murder after elderly man found dead on Good Friday
Ottawa police say a 69-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of an elderly man on Good Friday.
-
Thousands remain without power in eastern Ontario, western Quebec following windy Friday
Hydro One reported dozens of outages across eastern Ontario on Saturday following a windy Friday.
-
One person killed in a crash on Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 near the Casselman exit just after 4 p.m. Friday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
-
Waterloo Region awaits new police chief following Larkin announcement
As Police Chief Bryan Larkin prepares to retire from his position at Waterloo Region Police Service, the community is eager to find out who will be taking his spot.
-
Two people stabbed during fight in downtown Guelph: police
Guelph police are investigating a fight downtown they say led to two people getting stabbed and taken to hospital.
Saskatoon
-
'It's just devastating': Fire destroys major event centre in Prince Albert
A major fire has destroyed the event centre and gym owned and operated by the Prince Albert Grand Council Friday morning.
-
Sask. Metis people laying ground work for land preservation near Île-à-la-Crosse
A Metis led project has completed the first phase of studies to protect 22,000 square kilometers of boreal forest in Northern Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. researchers help crack mystery 518 million years in the making
A new paper co-authored by University of Saskatchewan researchers shows the creatures responsible for one of the world's oldest and most complete fossil records lived more turbulent lives than previously thought.
Northern Ontario
-
Downtown North Bay being re-created via Minecraft
From the waterfront, to city hall, and Main Street, all of North Bay’s downtown is being re-created.
-
Collision blocks lane and shoulder of Hwy. 17 Garden River
A collision this morning is blocking a lane and road shoulder of Hwy. 17 at Garden River.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest Trevis McLeod in downtown area
Trevis Mcleod, who was wanted for the death of his wife and two children, was arrested by Winnipeg police Friday evening.
-
Experts are predicting a summer of travel chaos. Here's why
Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of cancelled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to under staffing, and the kind of rates for rental cars that make buying a vehicle look cheap.
-
Winnipeg actress makes big screen debut with critically acclaimed movie
A Winnipeg actress has made her big screen dreams come true playing a role she is more than familiar with.
Regina
-
Environment Canada warns of more snow for southeast Saskatchewan
Environment Canada has issued a series of alerts Saturday morning for snow heading towards communities spanning from Assiniboia to Estevan.
-
'Strong argument' to be made what's happening in Ukraine is a genocide, says defence minister
Canada's defence minister Anita Anand says that there's a 'strong argument' to be made that the 'atrocities' in Ukraine occurring at the hands of the Russians amount to genocide.
-
Pats predict ‘guaranteed win’ for Friday matchup against Winnipeg Ice
With three games remaining in the regular season, the Regina Pats have taken a bold stance ahead of Friday night’s match up with the Winnipeg Ice.